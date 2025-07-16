Sofia's Credit Rating Upgraded to 'BBB+' by S&P, Boosted by Eurozone Prospects

On July 15, 2025, the international credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings raised Sofia Municipality’s long-term credit rating from “BBB” to “BBB+”, assigning it a stable outlook. The upgrade reflects the capital’s strong fiscal position and anticipates benefits stemming from Bulgaria’s anticipated accession to the eurozone.

Deputy Mayor for Finance Ivan Vassilev commented on the development, noting that for Sofia’s leadership, sound management of public resources remains a top priority. He pointed out that the adopted municipal budget was designed to be ambitious yet balanced, targeting sustainable development and concrete results for the city.

In its report, S&P emphasized that Sofia, as the capital and economic hub of Bulgaria, stands to gain substantially from eurozone membership. The expected benefits include stronger economic growth, enhanced revenue generation, and improved access to capital markets - potentially at more favorable interest rates. According to the agency, joining the eurozone is also likely to reduce borrowing costs and help diversify the municipality's sources of financing.

Sofia’s position as the country’s administrative and financial center will enhance its appeal to foreign investors and facilitate deeper integration into European industrial and trade networks. The city's economy, which is predominantly driven by the services sector, remains diverse and is responsible for generating over 40% of Bulgaria’s gross domestic product.

S&P further forecasts that Sofia’s tax base and economic performance will continue to strengthen in the medium term. This, in turn, would improve the municipality’s access to European capital markets, allowing it to broaden its financial instruments and reduce reliance on limited funding sources.

Nonetheless, the agency also flagged several challenges that could impact Sofia’s fiscal trajectory. These include weaknesses in Bulgaria’s institutional support for local governments, ongoing political instability at the national level, and the delay in adopting the 2025 state budget, which complicates municipal-level planning. Another area of concern remains the financial management of municipal-owned enterprises, most notably the heavily indebted Toplofikatsiya Sofia (Heating Systems Sofia).

Despite these risks, the “stable” rating outlook signals S&P’s confidence in Sofia’s ability to manage its finances prudently while continuing to invest in urban development. The city has maintained consistent financial discipline, allowing it to push forward with its investment agenda even under uncertain national conditions.

It is important to note that although Sofia is Bulgaria’s most developed region and boasts solid financial metrics, its credit rating is ultimately capped by that of the national government. As long as the state’s rating remains lower, the municipality’s rating cannot surpass it, regardless of its local economic strength or fiscal prudence.

Source: Sofia Municipality press release