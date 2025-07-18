Finance Minister: Bulgaria’s Price Stability Aligns with Eurozone Criteria for June

Business » FINANCE | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 15:21
Bulgaria: Finance Minister: Bulgaria’s Price Stability Aligns with Eurozone Criteria for June Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova

At a briefing, Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova expressed optimism that Bulgaria is on track to meet the eurozone’s price stability criterion once again in June. Citing the 12-month Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) published by Eurostat, Petkova noted that Bulgaria's inflation stands at 2.8%, slightly below the preliminary eurozone average of 2.9%.

Turning to national data, Petkova explained that according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI), Bulgaria’s annual inflation rate for June - measured over the period from June 2024 to June 2025 - is 4.4%. Since the beginning of the calendar year, cumulative inflation has reached 2.4%. In terms of month-to-month changes, June registered a price increase of 0.4%, compared to no monthly change recorded in May.

Petkova detailed the specific consumer groups that had the most notable influence on June's monthly inflation rate. The largest increase came from the “entertainment and culture” category, which rose by 2.8%. This was followed by a 1.3% increase in prices at restaurants and hotels. Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products saw prices climb by 0.8%, while the transport sector registered a 0.7% rise.

Some categories, however, exerted a downward pressure on inflation. Prices in the “clothing and footwear” group dropped by 0.6%, communications costs declined by 0.2%, and miscellaneous goods and services edged down by 0.1%.

The finance minister reiterated that Bulgaria remains on a positive path regarding its eurozone aspirations, with inflation data continuing to align with the requirements for adopting the single European currency.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Petkova, Bulgaria, Eurozone, price

Related Articles:

Wine & Spirits Fest Burgas 2025: The Ultimate Summer Celebration on the Southern Black Sea

As summer reaches its peak, Burgas is set to reclaim its title as Bulgaria’s wine hub with the 13th annual Wine & Spirits Fest Burgas 2025

Society | July 18, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Real Estate Market Explodes: Second Fastest Price Surge in the Entire EU!

In the first quarter of 2025, Bulgaria experienced one of the steepest increases in house prices across the European Union

Business » Properties | July 18, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Fire Season Worsens: Crews Struggle in Rila and Sandanski

Two wildfires remain active in Bulgaria, with efforts to extinguish them ongoing in the Rila Mountains above the Rila Monastery and in the Pirin range near the village of Gorno Spanchevo

Society » Environment | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 09:07

Bulgaria Gears Up for the Euro: Essential Cash Register and Vending Machine Updates (KEY DATES)

With Bulgaria preparing to adopt the euro as its official currency, changes in how retail transactions are processed are on the horizon

Business | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 08:47

Thunderstorms and Hail Alerts: Cold Front Brings Sharp Weather Changes to Bulgaria on July 17

A significant weather shift is expected across Bulgaria on Thursday, July 17

Society » Environment | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 17:03

Bulgaria to Develop New National Defense Plan After NATO Summit, Says PM Zhelyazkov

Bulgaria is set to create a new National Defense Plan following the upcoming NATO Summit in The Hague

Politics » Defense | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 16:42
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria: Lev to Euro Exchange - What You Need to Know Before 2026

Some Bulgarians are beginning to exchange their leva for euros ahead of the country’s eurozone entry, only to find that the rates offered at banks and exchange offices differ from those announced publicly

Business » Finance | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 15:00

Inflation in Bulgaria Accelerates to 4.4% in June; Five-Year Price Growth Nears 40%

Bulgaria’s annual inflation rate climbed to 4.4% in June 2025, marking its highest point since December 2023

Business » Finance | July 15, 2025, Tuesday // 14:07

Finance Deputy Minister: Credit Upgrades Reflect Trust in Bulgaria’s Stability and Eurozone Path

Deputy Finance Minister Metodi Metodiev described the recent upgrades to Bulgaria’s credit rating by three international agencies as a clear sign of growing investor confidence

Business » Finance | July 15, 2025, Tuesday // 07:18

Bulgarian National Bank to Launch First Euro-Denominated Gold Coins in 2026

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will begin issuing commemorative coins in euros starting next year

Business » Finance | July 13, 2025, Sunday // 10:03

This Was Just a Warm-Up: What Bulgaria Must Tackle After Joining the Eurozone

The European Council's decisions from July 8, 2025, marked the final approval for Bulgaria to adopt the euro as its official currency starting January 1, 2026

Business » Finance | July 13, 2025, Sunday // 10:00

Bulgarian Central Bank: Eurozone Entry to Drive Banking Shifts and Inflation Trends in 2025–2027

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) projects that Bulgaria’s real GDP will continue expanding steadily over the coming years

Business » Finance | July 12, 2025, Saturday // 15:45
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria