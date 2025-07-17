Orban Demands EU Sanctions After Death of Ethnic Hungarian in Ukraine Sparks Diplomatic Rift

Hungary has escalated its confrontation with Ukraine, with Prime Minister Viktor Orban demanding that the European Union impose sanctions on Ukrainian officials over the death of a Hungarian citizen during military mobilisation. The man in question, Jozsef Sebestyen, a 45-year-old ethnic Hungarian from Ukraine’s Transcarpathian region, allegedly died after being beaten for refusing conscription - an accusation Kyiv firmly rejects.

Orban made the claim publicly last week, stating that Sebestyén was subjected to fatal violence after resisting a call-up by the Ukrainian army. Hungary has now moved to seek EU sanctions against those deemed responsible. Orban announced on social media that the government is pushing for these individuals to be added to the EU’s human rights sanctions list.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjarto reiterated this demand in Brussels at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council. He said Hungary will formally propose the inclusion of Ukrainian military leaders involved in the incident under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, which targets perpetrators of serious human rights violations.

The case, widely covered by Hungarian government-aligned media, has stirred public outrage. Reports claim Sebestyen was beaten with iron rods during a forced mobilisation and succumbed to his injuries after three weeks. A video published online by his sister, which appears to show him kneeling and speaking in Ukrainian, further inflamed the situation.

Ukrainian authorities have strongly denied any wrongdoing. They identified the deceased as Shebeshten Yosip Yosipovich, a Ukrainian citizen not recognised as Hungarian, as Ukraine does not allow dual citizenship. According to Kyiv, the man had left military training and was admitted to a psychiatric facility due to acute stress. His cause of death was listed as a pulmonary embolism, with no evidence of physical trauma. Ukrainian officials have pledged a transparent investigation and cautioned Hungary against spreading what they called “unsubstantiated and emotional” narratives.

This episode has deepened the already tense relationship between Budapest and Kyiv. Hungary summoned Ukraine’s ambassador, and government rhetoric has grown more confrontational. Orban, a longstanding critic of Ukraine’s EU accession bid, used the case to renew his opposition to Kyiv joining the bloc. He cited the incident as proof that Ukraine is not prepared for membership.

His remarks follow a non-binding national consultation in Hungary, in which 95% of respondents reportedly opposed Ukraine’s accession. Orban warned that granting EU membership to Kyiv would lead to what he described as an “economic and security disaster” for Europe.

Tensions have also been fuelled by Hungary’s domestic political messaging. The government recently launched a billboard campaign depicting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alongside Hungarian opposition figure Peter Magyar, suggesting that the opposition serves foreign interests. At the same time, Budapest continues to block EU military and financial aid for Ukraine, instead calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Kyiv, for its part, has urged Hungary to refrain from political interference and to wait for the outcome of the official investigation. However, with both sides standing firm and broader geopolitical divisions in play, the diplomatic rift shows no sign of easing.