Borissov: Bulgaria’s Success Recognized in Brussels, But Unrest Follows

Politics | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 13:00
GERB leader Boyko Borissov stated that Bulgaria had been held up as an example by the Supervisory Board of the European Parliament for successfully reviving what was once considered a failed Recovery Plan. According to Borissov, this recognition from Brussels and Strasbourg has irritated certain circles within the country. He highlighted that €4.4 billion, previously thought to be lost, are now being salvaged thanks to recent efforts.

Borissov emphasized the scope of the praise, pointing out that the Supervisory Board includes 27 MEPs from all EU countries and political families. He also noted the strong investor appetite for Bulgarian debt, referencing a recent oversubscribed bond issuance involving over 440 participants. According to him, this unprecedented demand coincided with Bulgaria achieving historically low emission levels, and should be seen as a milestone, not a motive for unrest.

The GERB leader insisted that his party had met the objectives set when entering the coalition government, especially in regard to implementing the Recovery Plan. When asked about the possibility of early elections, Borissov responded with irony, saying that if he endorsed the idea, critics would immediately tie his stance to that of Delyan Peevski. Still, he hinted that if current tensions continued, reevaluating the political situation might be necessary. He concluded that entering the eurozone under a caretaker government would be risky and warned against derailing the current cabinet given the achievements made so far.

Denkov: Political Repression Threatens Bulgarian Democracy

Nikolai Denkov, co-chair of the WCC-DB parliamentary group, issued a sharp warning from the National Assembly floor, declaring that democracy in Bulgaria is under threat. He urged citizens to join evening protests across the country and abroad, triggered by recent arrests of representatives from his political formation and the vice-president of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB), Todor Kapitanov.

Denkov argued that the recent wave of arrests appears politically motivated and serves as a tool for intimidating opponents and silencing dissent. He said these events reflect a broader pattern of abuse, recalling the arrests of local political figures in Sofia and Varna, as well as the controversial detention of a union leader during a public demonstration. In his view, the escalation of such actions, if not addressed promptly, risks paving the way for authoritarianism.

Opposition Voices Join the Criticism

Ivelin Mihaylov, chair of the “Greatness” parliamentary group, added that the state is being used as a mechanism to protect narrow political interests. He included in his criticism not just the high-profile arrests, but also ongoing investigations into “Historical Park,” as well as actions targeting figures from Dogan's DPS remnant - APS and Kostadin Kostadinov's “Revival.” He called for political unity, arguing that the current crisis transcends ideological divides and should instead unite citizens around a demand for justice. Mihaylov expressed his support for the protest organized by “Justice for Everyone” outside the courthouse in Sofia and encouraged other lawmakers to take a stand.

He also commented on the past arrest of Borissov, saying that everyone has made mistakes in life, but that should not be a pretext for politically motivated persecution.

"Revival" Demands Minister’s Resignation

“Revival” took the floor to demand the resignation of Agriculture Minister Georgi Tahov, citing ongoing problems in the forestry sector and growing unrest among forestry employees. MP Daniel Petrov accused the minister of failing to handle a crucial sector, adding that a formal resignation request would soon be submitted and must be accepted.

Parliament Commends Sporting Achievements

Meanwhile, GERB read a declaration celebrating recent accomplishments in Bulgarian sports. The statement highlighted the achievements of tennis player Ivan Ivanov at Wimbledon and the U16 national girls’ volleyball team. The group called for sports to be recognized as a strategic national priority, arguing that athletic success plays a vital role in shaping national identity and pride, something "no other policy can replicate".

Procedural Vote Ends Parliamentary Mandate

In procedural matters, lawmakers voted, without debate, to terminate the mandate of Radoslav Yordanov as a member of the Commission for Public Oversight of Registered Auditors, following his personal request. The motion passed with 104 votes in favor, 33 against, and 10 abstentions.

