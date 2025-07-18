Audit Uncovers Deep Flaws in Bulgaria’s Nuclear Waste Management Project

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Audit Uncovers Deep Flaws in Bulgaria’s Nuclear Waste Management Project

A recent audit by the Bulgarian National Audit Office has uncovered serious deficiencies in the management and construction of the country’s National Repository for Long-Term Storage of Low- and Intermediate-Level Radioactive Waste. Delays, procurement violations, irregular appointments, and misallocated funds have plagued the project.

The repository, a strategic site near the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant, was commissioned to the State Enterprise for Radioactive Waste (SERAW) in 2005, with the goal of being completed by 2015. That deadline was later extended to the end of 2021. However, even that extended timeline was not met, as shown in the audit covering the period from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2023.

According to the audit, several factors contributed to the delay: protracted approval procedures, legal challenges from NGOs, and a range of construction complications. These included unexpected site stabilization work, work stoppages following a fatal accident in 2019, supply chain disruptions, and rising material costs. Further complications arose in 2024 when one of the contractors in the German-Bulgarian consortium tasked with building the repository declared bankruptcy, forcing a reshuffle of project responsibilities.

Although the main construction activities were reportedly completed by the revised deadline of April 30, 2024, the facility still awaits a permit from the Nuclear Regulatory Agency. That is now expected by the end of 2025. The total expenditure on the first phase of construction has reached approximately BGN 160 million, with BGN 141 million coming from the Kozloduy International Decommissioning Support Fund and BGN 19 million from Bulgarian national sources.

Beyond construction delays, the National Audit Office highlighted serious issues in how SERAW conducted public procurement. Out of 33 procurement procedures carried out in 2022 and 2023, multiple breaches of the Public Procurement Act and its regulations were recorded. Irregularities included premature contract signing, incomplete documentation, and noncompliance with requirements for the participation of enterprises employing people with disabilities. One contract was found to be nearly double the expected cost.

Additional contracts, totaling about BGN 5.7 million, were awarded without proper tendering procedures. In six cases, direct awarding was used improperly for contracts exceeding thresholds that require open bidding.

Personnel policies also came under scrutiny. Of 199 appointments and reappointments during the audit period, 97% were made without competitive selection. SERAW attributed this to a lack of applicants, but the audit found that multiple hires lacked the required education or experience. In several instances, candidates provided outdated health certificates or lacked necessary medical assessments for work in a radioactive environment.

Management appointments were no better. The procedure for appointing deputy executive directors was found to lack transparency. One board member was selected without competition, and some managerial roles were filled or changed without clear justification, sometimes reversed shortly after. One deputy executive director was even found to be supervising a department he simultaneously headed, a clear conflict of interest.

The audit further revealed that SERAW had used investment funds intended for capital expenditures on current operational costs, such as filters and reagents. Nearly BGN 1 million was spent this way by the division responsible for decommissioning the Kozloduy units 1-4. This violates the 2023 State Budget Act and constitutes a breach of budgetary discipline.

In total, SERAW received over BGN 50 million from the state budget in 2022 and nearly BGN 53 million in 2023. While spending came in slightly below budget, the misuse of funds for non-capital expenses raised serious concerns.

In response to these findings, the National Audit Office has issued two recommendations to the Minister of Energy and six to the Executive Director of SERAW. The responsible parties must implement corrective actions within seven months of receiving the report.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: nuclear, radioactive, waste, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Wine & Spirits Fest Burgas 2025: The Ultimate Summer Celebration on the Southern Black Sea

As summer reaches its peak, Burgas is set to reclaim its title as Bulgaria’s wine hub with the 13th annual Wine & Spirits Fest Burgas 2025

Society | July 18, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Real Estate Market Explodes: Second Fastest Price Surge in the Entire EU!

In the first quarter of 2025, Bulgaria experienced one of the steepest increases in house prices across the European Union

Business » Properties | July 18, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Northern Greek Farmers Demand Joint Water Agreement with Bulgaria Amid Drought Crisis

Farmers in Northern Greece are raising alarms about the severe drought affecting their crops and urgently call for cooperation with Bulgaria to address water shortages

Society » Environment | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 13:00

Bulgaria’s Fire Season Worsens: Crews Struggle in Rila and Sandanski

Two wildfires remain active in Bulgaria, with efforts to extinguish them ongoing in the Rila Mountains above the Rila Monastery and in the Pirin range near the village of Gorno Spanchevo

Society » Environment | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 09:07

Bulgaria Gears Up for the Euro: Essential Cash Register and Vending Machine Updates (KEY DATES)

With Bulgaria preparing to adopt the euro as its official currency, changes in how retail transactions are processed are on the horizon

Business | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 08:47

Thunderstorms and Hail Alerts: Cold Front Brings Sharp Weather Changes to Bulgaria on July 17

A significant weather shift is expected across Bulgaria on Thursday, July 17

Society » Environment | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 17:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria’s Fire Season Worsens: Crews Struggle in Rila and Sandanski

Two wildfires remain active in Bulgaria, with efforts to extinguish them ongoing in the Rila Mountains above the Rila Monastery and in the Pirin range near the village of Gorno Spanchevo

Society » Environment | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 09:07

Thunderstorms and Hail Alerts: Cold Front Brings Sharp Weather Changes to Bulgaria on July 17

A significant weather shift is expected across Bulgaria on Thursday, July 17

Society » Environment | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 17:03

Wildfires in Bulgaria's Kyustendil and Rila Brought Under Control After Coordinated Response

A fire that broke out between the villages of Blazhievo and Dzherman on Monday has affected approximately 1,000 acres of dry grassland

Society » Environment | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 09:23

Rain Returns to Eastern Bulgaria Amid Otherwise Sunny Wednesday

On Wednesday, much of the country will see predominantly sunny skies

Society » Environment | July 15, 2025, Tuesday // 17:32

Rain Helps Contain Blaze in Rila Mountains as Firefighters Battle Hidden Hotspots

A wildfire in Rila Monastery Nature Park is now under control, though smoke continues to rise from smoldering fallen trees

Society » Environment | July 15, 2025, Tuesday // 15:56

Who Is to Blame for the Burgas Fire? Over 30 Homes Destroyed Amid Claims of Negligence

A devastating fire swept through a villa area near the coastal city of Burgas in Bulgaria

Society » Environment | July 15, 2025, Tuesday // 15:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria