Wildfires in Bulgaria's Kyustendil and Rila Brought Under Control After Coordinated Response

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 09:23
A fire that broke out between the villages of Blazhievo and Dzherman on Monday has affected approximately 1,000 acres of dry grassland. According to the Regional Directorate of Fire Safety and Civil Protection in Kyustendil, three fire trucks remained on site overnight to manage isolated smoldering areas. Authorities have confirmed that there is no threat to nearby villages or residential buildings, and there is currently no need to deploy additional firefighting teams or equipment.

Meanwhile, the wildfire that began on Sunday in the high-altitude areas of the Rila Monastery Natural Park has also been successfully contained. The fire, which had burned through several hundred acres of pine forest, was developing at elevations exceeding 2,200 meters. Despite its distance from populated areas and the Rila Monastery itself, the difficult terrain made firefighting operations particularly challenging.

Efforts to suppress the blaze in Rila involved dozens of firefighters, volunteers, forestry officials, and military personnel. Helicopters from the Krumovo air base were also deployed to assist in containing the fire. On Tuesday, rainfall over the affected area significantly aided extinguishing efforts. Ground patrols were organized both in the evening and again on Wednesday morning to confirm that all smoldering areas had been extinguished and that there was no risk of reignition.

In a separate incident on Tuesday afternoon, dry grass and shrubs caught fire near the Struma motorway in the Dupnitsa region, prompting a swift response from firefighting teams. The fire, reported near the village of Balanovo, was quickly brought under control. It was characterized as a low-intensity surface fire. Three firefighting crews, supported by water tankers, were dispatched to the scene, effectively preventing the flames from spreading further.

Authorities continue to monitor the affected zones and stress that despite recent rainfall, the risk of fires in dry grass and forested areas remains high.

