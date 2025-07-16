Traffic Resumes on Opalchenska Street in Sofia Following Full Reconstruction

Opalchenska Street in Sofia has officially reopened to traffic between Todor Aleksandrov and Slivnitsa Boulevards. Public transport has resumed along the renovated section, with trolleybus lines 1, 5, 7, and 11, along with bus lines 60 and 74, once again operating on the route. The announcement was made yesterday, July 15, after extensive renovation efforts that began in 2024 and saw both logistical challenges and public protests.

The reconstruction project, which has transformed a key thoroughfare in the capital, involved the full overhaul of the street’s structure. Two carriageways with two lanes in each direction have been laid out, alongside dedicated bus lanes and completely rebuilt sidewalks. Energy-efficient street lighting has also been installed as part of the modernization.

Deputy Mayor for Construction Nikola Lyutov stated that the reconstruction aimed to reinforce Opalchenska’s importance as a transit corridor within the city’s first ring road, connecting western and northern districts to the city center. In addition to surface-level improvements, critical underground infrastructure was upgraded. This included a new 363-meter outflow channel, a 588-meter domestic and stormwater sewage system, and a refurbished water supply network. A large-capacity sewage collector was constructed to serve the broader region. The tram rails at the Pirotska Street intersection were renewed, and the trolleybus overhead wiring throughout the section was replaced. Additionally, the bridge over the Vladaiska River underwent rehabilitation.

Beyond improving traffic flow, the renovation enhances access to important educational and residential institutions within the Vazrazhdane district. These include the 134th Dimcho Debelyanov School, 18th William Gladstone School, St. Luke National School of Applied Arts, and M.V. Lomonosov National Polytechnic School. The updated street now better integrates with Sofia’s public transportation system, including metro stations in the vicinity.

Several safety upgrades have also been implemented. White road markings designate spaces for vehicle alignment before intersections. Anti-slip red surfacing at the junction with St. St. Kiril and Methodius Street serves to alert drivers and enhance pedestrian safety. All major intersections now feature updated traffic light systems, including a new one at St. St. Kiril and Methodius. Surveillance cameras have been installed in the bus lanes to monitor traffic and ensure compliance.

The new permanent traffic organization has been developed in consultation with the Sofia Traffic Police and complies with revised safety protocols introduced through Regulation No. RD-02-21-1 of November 2023. Among the improvements are two regulated bus lanes aimed at optimizing the flow of public transport. The remaining two lanes in each direction are designated for general vehicle traffic. These align with the design profile of other major boulevards within the capital’s first ring road.

Road safety standards at intersections have been strictly applied. For example, at the junction with St. St. Kiril and Methodius Street, special red anti-slip pavement has been laid before the stop line to improve braking efficiency and reduce the risk of pedestrian accidents. These measures were adopted in line with recommendations from the Traffic Police and the State Agency for Road Safety.

An accessible urban environment was also a priority in the renovation. Tactile guide paths have been placed along sidewalks for visually impaired pedestrians. At transport stops, tactile “stop line” indicators have been added, clearly distinct from guiding paths by texture. Traffic lights are now equipped with sound signals to assist people with limited vision in navigating intersections and boarding public transport.

As part of the landscaping initiative, 52 maple trees - each with a trunk circumference of 16 to 18 cm - have been planted. Every tree is equipped with a watering bag and moisture-retaining net to support its growth. Additionally, shrubbery was planted in green strips along the roadway, providing a natural buffer between pedestrian walkways and the traffic lanes.

With this reconstruction project completed, Opalchenska Street stands as a significantly modernized and safer transport corridor - enhancing connectivity, traffic flow, and pedestrian access in a central part of the Bulgarian capital.