Bulgaria to Equip Police with 13,400 Body Cameras in Push for Transparency

The Ministry of Interior is set to equip Bulgarian police officers with 13,400 body cameras, aiming to enhance the accountability and transparency of law enforcement. The devices will be distributed to uniformed personnel across the country who hold police powers, according to information shared in a recent working meeting involving Interior Minister Daniel Mitov, Chargé d'Affaires (acting) U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria Martin McDowell, and Commercial Attaché Hannah Kamenetsky.

The deployment of this equipment is intended to improve the efficiency and adequacy of police operations, particularly in tense or critical situations. The initiative also aims to protect both citizens and Ministry of Interior employees by ensuring that interactions are recorded and properly documented.

From 2021 to November 30, 2024, the Traffic Safety Fund collected over 352 million leva. This fund has supported a broad range of public safety improvements, including drug and alcohol testing kits, equipment for patrol cars, mobile printers, tablets, personal cameras, and analyzers.

In addition to the body camera initiative, two other public procurements - valued at 12 million and 15 million leva respectively - have been initiated. These are for the acquisition of specialized vehicles used in repatriating motor vehicles and for quick response at road accident scenes.

The Ministry is also planning to allocate more than 12 million leva in 2025 to enhance pedestrian safety nationwide by securing high-risk walking routes. Further investments for 2024 include four public procurement contracts totaling nearly 28 million leva for stationary and mobile speed cameras, and another significant procurement of over 150 million leva for new police vehicles for Sofia and regional directorates.

According to a formal response published by acting Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov, a technical specification is currently being prepared for the body camera purchase, with the contract’s estimated value at 70 million leva, VAT included. The announcement was made in response to a parliamentary question by MP Ivan Ivanov and is publicly available on the National Assembly’s website.