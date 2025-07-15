Deputy PM: Bulgaria Will Tackle Inflation Before Euro Adoption to Protect Citizens

Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov assured the public that the Bulgarian government is committed to managing inflation effectively ahead of the country’s planned transition to the euro. Speaking after a session of the Executive Bureau of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Zafirov emphasized that authorities are aware of public concerns and intend to act decisively. He pointed out that while the protests initially focused on opposition to euro adoption, they have since shifted toward broader social discontent, particularly related to rising food prices. According to him, this highlights the urgency for government action to regulate inflationary pressures.

Zafirov said that relevant legislation aimed at inflation control is being prepared and is currently under discussion with coalition partners. He expressed confidence that a mix of legal reforms and executive measures will provide stability and reassurance for Bulgarian citizens as the country moves toward eurozone accession.

In response to questions about expected legislative changes concerning the pay of young doctors, Zafirov confirmed that the issue is being actively addressed. He said he hopes the ongoing dialogue with coalition partners will lead to tangible proposals by the end of July, aiming to meet the expectations of healthcare professionals.

During the same press conference, attention also turned to the upcoming overhaul of Bulgaria’s national rail company, BDZ. The investment, which will be drawn from the Public Service Budget, is part of a broader effort to modernize a sector that has long suffered from neglect. BSP MP Iliyan Yonchev described the railway system as being in critical condition due to decades of inadequate funding, poor upkeep, and structural challenges. He underscored the need for reform that enhances efficiency, reliability, and quality of service, while insisting that it must not result in fare hikes - particularly for vulnerable groups such as students, pensioners, and residents of remote areas.

In a separate announcement, BSP Deputy Chairman Kaloyan Pargov shared details about the upcoming Buzludzha gathering, scheduled for August 2. This year’s rally will take place under the slogan “History and Future” and will mark 134 years since the founding of the organized socialist movement in Bulgaria, commemorated through the first Buzludzha Congress. Thousands of left-leaning supporters are expected to attend.

Pargov also noted that the event will feature a youth forum, with participants from across the Balkans taking part in a roundtable discussion. He added that the traditional meeting with BSP’s coalition allies - organized under the United Left platform - will be expanded to include new political partners. Deputy Prime Minister Zafirov concluded the briefing by reiterating the party’s commitment to maintaining open dialogue and delivering solutions on key national issues.