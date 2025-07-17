NATO Praises Bulgaria’s Commitment, Backs Upgrade of Battle Group to Brigade Level

Bulgaria remains firmly committed to NATO’s efforts to boost its collective defense capabilities, particularly in the Black Sea region. At a joint press conference held at the Novo Selo training area, Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov confirmed Bulgaria’s full support for the Alliance's new goal of raising defense investment to 5% of GDP by 2035. According to Eftimov, this pledge marks a critical phase in the development of credible combat readiness at both national and NATO levels.

During the visit, Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chairman of NATO’s Military Committee, was briefed on the operations of the NATO Multinational Battle Group stationed in Bulgaria, led by Italy as the framework nation. The admiral also viewed a static display of the unit’s military equipment and capabilities.

Admiral Eftimov highlighted that the increased defense funding will not only support the modernization of the Bulgarian Armed Forces but will also have a broader impact - stimulating national infrastructure, strengthening the defense industry, and generating employment. He underscored Bulgaria’s strategic role as a frontline state on NATO’s eastern flank and its crucial cooperation with Romania and Turkey in safeguarding security in the Black Sea zone.

For his part, Admiral Cavo Dragone emphasized Bulgaria’s value as a reliable NATO member, especially in the face of expanding global threats. He mentioned the challenges posed by Russia’s partnerships with North Korea, Iran, and China, as well as ongoing terrorist threats. Bulgaria’s steady backing of Ukraine and its presence on NATO’s eastern frontier serve as concrete demonstrations of the Alliance’s unity and resolve, he said.

"Now is the time to expand the Multinational Battle Group into a full brigade," Admiral Cavo Dragone stated during his remarks at Novo Selo. Reflecting on his previous visit in October and the progress made since, he commended the group’s current readiness and stressed that this upgrade aligns with NATO's broader vision for the Multinational Battle Groups. “You're on the right path - keep developing,” he added.

Admiral Eftimov also addressed the importance of synergy between the Bulgarian defense industry and international partners to meet the evolving needs of the army. He encouraged increased coordination to produce modern solutions that match Bulgaria’s long-term defense goals.

On domestic matters, Admiral Eftimov acknowledged the Bulgarian military’s involvement in fighting wildfires. He pointed to the recent successful deployment of forces near the Rila Monastery, where helicopters from Krumovo Air Base carried out over 32 water drops. Additional support continued the next day with a Mi-17 helicopter dispatched to assist with the effort. Eftimov remarked that although expanding Bulgaria’s helicopter fleet is a gradual process, it remains a top priority.

The visit concluded with Admiral Eftimov and Admiral Cavo Dragone attending a display of the Multinational Battle Group’s weapons systems and equipment, underscoring the growing interoperability and readiness of the formation hosted by Bulgaria.

