President Radev: Rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia Are a Challenge for Skopje, Not a Bilateral Issue

Politics | July 15, 2025, Tuesday // 17:40
Bulgaria: President Radev: Rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia Are a Challenge for Skopje, Not a Bilateral Issue

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev stated that the issue of the rights of Bulgarians in the Republic of North Macedonia is not a matter of bilateral relations, but rather a problem that Skopje needs to address with European institutions. Speaking to journalists during his official visit to Croatia, Radev emphasized that the more Bulgaria insists on protecting its compatriots in North Macedonia, the more support and understanding it receives, further proving that the responsibility lies with North Macedonia’s leadership.

According to Radev, North Macedonia must meet its obligations under the Copenhagen criteria and implement the agreements it committed to in 2022. He stressed that these are fundamental conditions for EU membership and that the delay in North Macedonia's accession process is a result of its own failure to meet these standards, particularly in the area of human rights and non-discrimination.

During his visit, Radev held talks with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and President Zoran Milanović. The discussions covered a wide range of bilateral and regional issues, with the situation in North Macedonia among the key topics. Radev thanked Croatia for its clear support and understanding of Bulgaria’s position regarding the treatment of Bulgarians in North Macedonia.

He reiterated that Bulgaria is not blocking North Macedonia’s path to the European Union. Instead, he argued, Skopje is hindering its own progress by failing to adhere to the shared commitments agreed upon by both countries and the EU. Radev underlined that a consensus was reached in July 2022 by all EU member states, including Bulgaria and North Macedonia, which obliges the latter to uphold core democratic values.

As part of his two-day visit to Croatia, President Radev also visited the Bulgarian Military Cemetery in Vukovar, paying tribute to Bulgarian soldiers and officers who lost their lives in the final stages of World War II. He later honored the victims of the Croatian Patriotic War at the Memorial Cemetery in Vukovar.

