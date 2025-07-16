Ukraine Extends Martial Law and Mobilization Until November

The Verkhovna Rada has approved another 90-day extension of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine, pushing the deadline to 5 November 2025. The measure was passed on 15 July and will officially come into force on 7 August.

According to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, the decision received the backing of 320 lawmakers, with just one voting against. This move marks the sixteenth time the Ukrainian parliament has extended both martial law and mobilisation since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The previous extension was adopted on 16 April, keeping the measures in place until 6 August. With the current vote, the authorities are reaffirming their legal and security framework amid ongoing military confrontation.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s parliament is expected to vote on July 16 to formally dismiss the government of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, following his official resignation amid a cabinet reshuffle initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky. The next day, lawmakers are scheduled to vote on the proposed new government, according to a timeline shared by Zelensky’s Servant of the People party.

Shmyhal announced his resignation earlier in the week, thanking Ukraine’s defenders and President Zelensky for their trust. His departure comes after serving as prime minister since 2020, making him the longest-serving head of government since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Talks about his potential replacement have been ongoing for nearly a year, although he remained in the position during previous rounds of reshuffles.

Zelensky has proposed Yuliia Svyrydenko, currently first deputy prime minister and economy minister, to lead the new cabinet. He stated that her leadership would allow for a significant renewal of government work. Though no official reason for the change was given, Svyrydenko is already involved in transition talks alongside Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

In a recent meeting with the two officials, Zelensky outlined the new cabinet’s priorities for the next six months. These include scaling up domestic arms production, securing full contracts for all categories of drones needed by Ukraine’s military, advancing deregulation, stimulating internal economic growth, and ensuring delivery of social support to the population.

While the full lineup of the incoming government remains unknown, there is speculation that Shmyhal may become Ukraine’s next defense minister, potentially replacing Rustem Umerov, who is reportedly being considered for the role of ambassador to the United States.

Once Shmyhal’s resignation is accepted, the entire government steps down. Parliament will then have up to 30 days to confirm a new prime minister. However, given that the Servant of the People party holds a parliamentary majority with at least 231 of 450 seats, swift approval of Zelensky’s proposed changes is expected.