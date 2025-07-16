Rain Helps Contain Blaze in Rila Mountains as Firefighters Battle Hidden Hotspots

Bulgaria: Rain Helps Contain Blaze in Rila Mountains as Firefighters Battle Hidden Hotspots

A wildfire in Rila Monastery Nature Park is now under control, though smoke continues to rise from smoldering fallen trees. Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov, Director of the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Protection of the Population, confirmed the situation remains stable. Rainfall around midday helped ease conditions, allowing firefighters to better assess the site. Dzhartov noted that ground inspections will continue in the morning, supported by drones to monitor any lingering hotspots. "We are keeping the fire under observation. For now, it is under control, but the surveillance continues," he stated.

The fire broke out in a remote section of the Rila Monastery Park, located at 2,000 meters above sea level. The area is difficult to access, posing a serious challenge for both firefighters and volunteers. Despite the rainfall in recent hours, the operation is ongoing, with crews reporting continued precipitation from various points across the mountain.

Efforts on Monday made significant progress in containing the blaze. Firefighters, volunteers, and two helicopters managed to extinguish most of the flames. The helicopters, operating from a nearby reservoir connected to the Rila Hydroelectric Power Plant, continue to support the effort by airlifting and dropping water over critical points.

The fire has affected more than 50 acres of coniferous forest. Authorities believe the ignition may have been caused by a lightning strike that hit the area nearly a month ago. Despite the improvement, the situation remains delicate due to the nature of the terrain and the character of the fire.

According to volunteer Zdravko Velinov, much of the fire is burning underground. "We see only smoke above, but beneath the surface, it can burn as deep as a meter or more. It’s a peat fire and that makes it very hard to fight," he explained. The surface appears calm, yet smoldering continues beneath the soil and among the roots of large trees.

Velinov stressed that firefighting operations are suspended at night for safety reasons. The area is extremely steep, and volunteers must move with caution. They are extinguishing the fire manually by digging and turning the peat to suffocate the underground embers. "Helicopters are the only way to get water up here. We direct them to the exact spots that need it," he said.

Reaching the fire zone requires a trek through challenging terrain. One of the teams accessed the site by crossing a two-kilometer tunnel beneath the mountain, highlighting the complexity and risk involved in tackling the blaze.

