Rain Returns to Eastern Bulgaria Amid Otherwise Sunny Wednesday

On Wednesday, much of the country will see predominantly sunny skies. However, by afternoon, rain showers are expected to develop in parts of Eastern Bulgaria. Winds will be light and will shift from the west-northwest to an east-northeasterly direction in the eastern regions. Daytime temperatures will range between 30°C and 35°C, with the capital Sofia expected to reach around 30°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will begin under cloudy skies, with thunderstorms likely in the northern coastal areas later on. The wind will blow lightly to moderately from the east-northeast. Temperatures along the coast will vary between 29°C and 31°C, while sea water will remain warm, between 25°C and 26°C.

In the mountains, the morning will bring sunshine, but clouds will build in the afternoon. Rain is likely over the Rila-Rhodope massif as well as the eastern stretches of the Balkan mountain range. A moderate north-northwesterly wind will prevail. Maximum temperatures will reach about 23°C at elevations of 1,200 meters and around 17°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)