Rain Returns to Eastern Bulgaria Amid Otherwise Sunny Wednesday

Bulgaria Gears Up for the Euro: Essential Cash Register and Vending Machine Updates (KEY DATES)
With Bulgaria preparing to adopt the euro as its official currency, changes in how retail transactions are processed are on the horizon
On Wednesday, much of the country will see predominantly sunny skies. However, by afternoon, rain showers are expected to develop in parts of Eastern Bulgaria. Winds will be light and will shift from the west-northwest to an east-northeasterly direction in the eastern regions. Daytime temperatures will range between 30°C and 35°C, with the capital Sofia expected to reach around 30°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, the day will begin under cloudy skies, with thunderstorms likely in the northern coastal areas later on. The wind will blow lightly to moderately from the east-northeast. Temperatures along the coast will vary between 29°C and 31°C, while sea water will remain warm, between 25°C and 26°C.
In the mountains, the morning will bring sunshine, but clouds will build in the afternoon. Rain is likely over the Rila-Rhodope massif as well as the eastern stretches of the Balkan mountain range. A moderate north-northwesterly wind will prevail. Maximum temperatures will reach about 23°C at elevations of 1,200 meters and around 17°C at 2,000 meters.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
A significant weather shift is expected across Bulgaria on Thursday, July 17
A recent audit by the Bulgarian National Audit Office has uncovered serious deficiencies in the management and construction of the country’s National Repository for Long-Term Storage of Low- and Intermediate-Level Radioactive Waste
A fire that broke out between the villages of Blazhievo and Dzherman on Monday has affected approximately 1,000 acres of dry grassland
A wildfire in Rila Monastery Nature Park is now under control, though smoke continues to rise from smoldering fallen trees
A devastating fire swept through a villa area near the coastal city of Burgas in Bulgaria
Bulgarian firefighters have fully extinguished the large blaze that broke out in the "Ostricite" villa zone near Burgas on Monday
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink