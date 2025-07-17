Inflation in Bulgaria Accelerates to 4.4% in June; Five-Year Price Growth Nears 40%

Bulgaria’s annual inflation rate climbed to 4.4% in June 2025, marking its highest point since December 2023. This is up from 3.7% recorded in May, according to fresh data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI). On a monthly basis, inflation also rose by 0.4%, reversing the previous months’ more modest or declining trends.

The average annual inflation for the twelve-month period between July 2024 and June 2025, compared to the same stretch a year earlier, stands at 2.9%. Since the start of 2025, prices have increased by 2.4%, NSI’s figures show.

Among the categories with the steepest monthly price increases in June were “Entertainment and culture,” up by 2.8%, followed by “Restaurants and hotels” with a 1.3% rise. “Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products” registered a 0.8% uptick, while “Transport” saw a 0.7% increase. Conversely, declines were observed in “Clothing and footwear” (down 0.6%), “Communications” (down 0.2%), and “Miscellaneous goods and services” (down 0.1%).

The uptick in annual inflation was largely driven by higher prices in several key sectors. The cost of “Food and non-alcoholic beverages” rose 7.5% year-on-year in June, compared to 6.9% in May. Similarly, prices for “Alcoholic beverages and tobacco” increased by 6.9%, up from 6.1% in the previous month. “Communications” services saw a year-on-year rise of 1.6%, following a more modest 0.2% increase in May. A sharp 9.9% increase in “Entertainment and culture” prices also played a significant role, up from a 7.2% annual rise the previous month.

The food sector experienced some of the most noticeable monthly increases. Apple prices jumped by 8.6%, citrus and tropical fruits by 7.1%, and root vegetables like carrots and beets by 6.9%. Mushrooms and poultry also rose in price by 4.5% and 2.8%, respectively. Fresh and chilled fish matched poultry’s increase at 2.8%. Dairy products saw more moderate gains: whole milk rose by 1.4%, cheese by 1.2%, yellow cheese by 0.8%, and bread by 0.6%.

In contrast, seasonal vegetables recorded sharp price drops. Cabbage plummeted by 23%, peppers by 17.9%, cucumbers by 15.8%, and potatoes by 15.6%. Tomatoes, ripe garlic, and onions also declined, though to a lesser extent - down by 5.6%, 2.8%, and 2.3%, respectively.

In non-food items and services, notable increases were observed in train transport, which surged nearly 20% in a single month. Hotel stays rose by 12.5%, while driving courses increased by 4.6%. Diesel fuel saw a 1.3% price rise. Meanwhile, propane gas for vehicles fell by 5%, international airline tickets became cheaper by 4%, and bank fees dropped by 3.7%.

From June 2022 to June 2025, cumulative inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stands at 16.3%. Over the five-year period from June 2020, that figure rises to 39.5%. These numbers highlight the significant long-term price pressure that consumers in Bulgaria have faced.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which allows inflation comparison across EU member states and is used in assessing criteria for eurozone accession, also showed a monthly increase of 0.4% in June. On an annual basis, harmonized inflation rose to 3.1%, up from 2.9% in May. The average annual harmonized inflation rate for the twelve months ending in June 2025 is reported at 2.8%.

According to NSI’s data, the three-year accumulated inflation under the harmonized index (June 2025 compared to June 2022) is 13.9%.

Looking at the so-called “small consumer basket” - a metric reflecting the price changes for the lowest-income 20% of households - the NSI recorded a 0.1% increase in June compared to May, and a cumulative rise of 4.2% for the first half of 2025. Within this category, prices of food and services increased slightly by 0.1% over the month, while non-food products remained unchanged.

Overall, the latest figures from the National Statistical Institute point to a renewed acceleration in price growth across both basic necessities and seasonal services, signaling ongoing pressure on consumer budgets.

