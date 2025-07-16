Trump to Zelensky: Why Haven’t You Hit Moscow Yet?

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a recent phone call to step up military pressure on Russia, including launching strikes on Moscow and even St Petersburg. According to Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, citing anonymous sources, Trump asked Zelensky why Ukraine had not yet attacked Russia’s capital. Zelensky replied that such action would require more weapons. Trump then insisted that Ukraine should intensify its pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, not only in Moscow but also in the country’s second-largest city, St Petersburg.

Ignatius reported that this exchange was part of a broader shift in Trump’s stance toward the war, with the U.S. president increasingly convinced that Putin responds only to force. In addition to pledging Patriot air defence systems, Trump is said to have explored the possibility of sending Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine. These long-range weapons, which the U.S. recently used against targets in Iran, could potentially reach both Moscow and St Petersburg if launched from Ukrainian territory. Discussions about including Tomahawks in the next aid package reportedly continued until July 11, but for now, their delivery has been put on hold. They may still be sent later, depending on the situation and Trump’s political calculus.

The reported White House deliberations also included the potential green light for Ukraine to use the full 300-kilometre range of the 18 ATACMS missiles already in its possession. While these would not reach the Russian capital, they could strike deep inside Russian territory, hitting key military installations, airfields, and logistics hubs that are currently out of range. According to administration insiders, Pentagon officials have been urging this kind of escalation for months, noting that each time Ukraine’s strike range increases, Russian forces simply retreat further back to safety.

Trump’s recent decisions appear to stem from three key factors, according to sources familiar with internal discussions. First, he reportedly believes Putin does not respect him and is only feigning interest in peace while ignoring U.S. calls for a ceasefire. Second, Trump was impressed by the effectiveness of American force projection in recent strikes against Iran using B-2 bombers and Tomahawks. And third, he is convinced that Putin will only come to the negotiating table if faced with overwhelming pressure - an approach summarized by the Russian expression "escalate to de-escalate," which Trump is said to have embraced.

This marks a more forceful posture by Trump, who in the past has expressed skepticism toward NATO. At a White House meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on July 14, Trump not only reaffirmed U.S. commitment to the alliance but also announced that a new plan had been agreed upon: future U.S. weapons deliveries to Ukraine would be financed by European allies. He described the deal as a major shift, saying, “We’re going to have some [Patriot systems] come very soon – within days, actually.” According to Trump, some NATO member states will exchange their existing Patriots with U.S. systems to accelerate deployment.

The president also endorsed NATO more forcefully than in previous years, describing it as "the opposite of obsolete." That language stands in contrast to his earlier criticism of the alliance. As part of the broader agreement, NATO countries pledged in June to allocate 5% of their GDP to defence and security-related spending by 2035. Trump now supports a U.S.-led initiative to sell $10 billion worth of advanced weapons - including missiles, artillery, and air defence systems - to European partners, with the first wave specifically tailored for Ukrainian defence.

Following their conversation, President Zelensky expressed appreciation for Trump’s continued support and openness to pursuing a lasting and just peace. In remarks to the BBC on July 15, Trump echoed this goal, saying he remains “disappointed but not done” with Putin. “I trust almost no one,” he added, expressing skepticism over Putin’s willingness to negotiate in good faith.

Trump told the BBC that peace talks had come close to succeeding on several occasions, only to be derailed by new Russian strikes. “We’ll have a great conversation. I’ll think we’re close to getting it done, and then he’ll knock down a building in Kyiv,” he said. He reiterated that unless Moscow agrees to a ceasefire within 50 days, Russia would face “severe consequences,” including additional arms deliveries and new tariffs.

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker framed the administration’s approach in stark terms during an interview with Fox News: “President Trump is a peacemaker. But if you want war, we will arm Ukraine, and Europe will pay for it.” Whitaker called the effort a significant move toward ending the war through strength and deterrence.

Trump’s refusal to outline a specific red line for U.S. involvement was also noted. When asked by a journalist how far he would be willing to go if Putin escalated further, Trump replied sharply: “Don’t ask me a question like that. ‘How far?’ I just want to get the war settled.”

Whether this strategy of intensifying military pressure will lead to negotiations or further escalation remains to be seen. But for now, Trump appears committed to raising the stakes.