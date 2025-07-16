Late Flight or Early Departure? Sofia’s New Night Bus to the Airport Has You Covered

Sofia now has a night bus line serving both terminals of the airport. As of last night, the N4 night line has been extended to include stops at both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of Vasil Levski Sofia Airport. The change, announced by Mayor Vasil Terziev, is intended to improve access for late-night arrivals and early-morning departures.

The updated N4 line will follow a fixed sequence, first stopping at Terminal 2, then Terminal 1, before continuing on two main routes - towards Sofia city center and the neighborhoods of “Gotse Delchev” and “Druzhba 2.” Mayor Terziev reminded passengers to pay close attention to the bus’s direction when boarding at the airport, as it affects which part of the city it will reach.

The N4 line will run every hour throughout the night. It connects with night lines N1, N2, and N3 at the central stop “Knyaz Alexander I Battenberg” Square, enabling easy transfers to major residential areas including “Lyulin,” “Mladost,” “Obelya,” “Studentski Grad,” “Triaditsa,” and “Poduyane.” In addition, a stop at the Central Station allows for transfers to national train and intercity bus services. The line will be operated by large-capacity buses that can carry up to 100 passengers.

Alongside these changes to night transport, the city is also implementing adjustments to daytime service. Starting today, buses No. 84 and No. 184 - both of which served the airport - have been merged into a single line: No. 84. This move is aimed at improving overall efficiency, streamlining the route, and increasing the frequency of service. The new line will reach Terminal 2 first, then Terminal 1.

The unified Line 84 will operate every 12 minutes on weekdays, doubling the previous frequency of Line 184, which had 24-minute intervals. On weekends, buses will run every 20 minutes. The change is expected to reduce confusion, improve scheduling, and address driver shortages across the system.

These improvements follow proposals by the civil initiative and political party “Spasi Sofia” (Save Sofia), which has been advocating for a night line to the airport and the unification of lines 84 and 184 for the past decade. The group pointed out that more than 22,000 passengers pass through the airport at night each week, in addition to the thousands of employees working in the area. They also highlighted that Terminal 2 now handles up to three times more traffic than Terminal 1, making the updated service pattern more suitable.