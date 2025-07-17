No New Buses or Lift to Vitosha Mountain: Public Procurement Fails, Councilor Slams Sofia Transport Management

Bulgaria: No New Buses or Lift to Vitosha Mountain: Public Procurement Fails, Councilor Slams Sofia Transport Management

The attempt to introduce ten new buses to serve the route to Vitosha Mountain has failed after a flawed public procurement process ended without a successful contractor. Two companies submitted bids, but one was disqualified on formal grounds, leaving the tender effectively void.

Municipal councilor Simeon Stavrev from the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" coalition blamed the temporary management of "Sofia Autotransport" for the failed procedure. Speaking to the Bulgarian National Radio, he stated that the company’s leadership had mishandled the process, warning that Sofia residents will likely not see any new buses to Vitosha in the near future.

According to Stavrev, the current situation is already problematic: only ten buses are currently operating on the route. If even one breaks down, the frequency of trips will be severely disrupted. Meanwhile, access to Vitosha by private car is becoming increasingly difficult, leaving fewer viable options for people wishing to reach the mountain.

Stavrev criticized "Sofia Autotransport" for conducting numerous public procurements where only a single participant showed up, suggesting a pattern of irregularities. He placed the responsibility squarely on the Sofia Municipal Council, which appointed the current interim management of the transport operator.

The Municipal Council installed this management, and it bears full responsibility for what’s happening,” he said. He also noted that Mayor Vasil Terziev’s administration has little to no control over the temporary management’s actions. “There is a total lack of accountability. We receive no feedback on other ongoing procurements, many of which also raise questions.”

Stavrev also addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the Simeonovski lift, which has not been operational for years. The investor seeking to replace the lift bypassed the Sofia Municipality and applied directly to the Council of Ministers, prompting criticism from the councilor.

This kind of maneuver is unacceptable. They need a building permit from Sofia Municipality. Without it, no replacement can happen. If they really plan to renovate the lift, they must cooperate with the municipality. If they aren’t willing to do that, then they should abandon the project altogether,” Stavrev said.

In both the bus and lift cases, he emphasized, Sofia citizens are being let down by poor planning, lack of coordination, and unclear procedures, leaving one of the city's most popular recreational destinations increasingly difficult to reach.

Source: BNR interview

