Frida Kahlo’s Heir and Agoria Headline Sofia Art Fair 2025

Society » CULTURE | July 15, 2025, Tuesday // 12:00
Bulgaria: Frida Kahlo’s Heir and Agoria Headline Sofia Art Fair 2025

Sofia is set to become the focal point of contemporary art in the region from October 2 to 5, 2025, as the second edition of Sofia Art Fair unfolds at Sofia Tech Park. Under this year’s central theme IMAGINE, the fair invites artists, galleries, and visitors to reflect, experiment, and immerse themselves in the new visual languages of our time. This guiding word isn’t just a slogan - it’s a call to rethink the possible: for creators to reimagine the future, for galleries to widen the spectrum of artistic visibility, and for audiences to embrace contemporary art in all its forms.

This year's edition will feature representatives from twelve countries, including France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Hungary, Latvia, Romania, Austria, Georgia, Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, and Bulgaria. The exhibition will bring together a wide array of artistic approaches, ranging from painting, sculpture, photography and objects to digital and hybrid media. The lineup includes galleries such as Artdepot Gallery and KUNSToffizin.Linz from Austria, Ellen de Bruijne Projects and Dürst Britt & Mayhew from the Netherlands, Karpuchina Gallery and Hidden Gallery from Prague, TOBE Gallery from Hungary, TUR from Latvia, Sandwich Gallery from Romania, Window Project from Georgia, and QGallery from Azerbaijan.

Bulgarian galleries will feature prominently, with participants from Sofia including DOM Concept Space, Atelier 28, DOZA Gallery, Grafikart Gallery, Monev Contemporary, Intro Gallery, PANAINTE, MP-STUDIO, Gallery Bulgary, Little Bird Place Gallery, L.I.N.K. Gallery, Vivacom Art Hall Oborishte 5, and Process – Space Foundation. From outside the capital, Narativa Gallery from Veliko Tarnovo and the Atelietata Collective from Plovdiv will also join. Altogether, this diverse mix underscores Sofia Art Fair’s ambition to serve not just as an exhibition but as a cultural map of contemporary art in Southeast Europe and beyond.

A key component of the fair will be the SAF Talks program, which will bring to Sofia leading voices from the international art world - directors of institutions, curators, cultural lawyers, and specialists. The forum is designed to encourage dialogue, exchange, and new professional connections across the art ecosystem.

Among the most anticipated figures this year are Cristina Kahlo and Agoria. Cristina Kahlo, a Mexican photographer and visual artist, is also the great-niece of Frida Kahlo. Her presence in Sofia is not merely symbolic - it brings a profound artistic legacy rooted in both family heritage and personal exploration. Her work resonates with themes of memory, identity, and emotional intensity, echoing the defiant spirit of her iconic relative.

Meanwhile, Agoria - French artist, DJ, and trailblazer in the digital art scene - will bring a different energy to the program. Known for his immersive, emotionally layered soundscapes and digital installations, he is the first artist to have created a complete visual experience for the Musée d’Orsay and was also featured in the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. His involvement adds a distinctly futuristic dimension to the fair, where technology and art converge.

Pushing this boundary further, Sofia Art Fair will present a special collaboration with Sofia Tech Park’s Virtual and Augmented Reality Laboratory. In a dedicated zone, visitors will explore an immersive VR/AR exhibition featuring projects selected via open call - an initiative that bridges innovation and creativity in a new, experiential format.

The fair will also cater to diverse audiences through various parallel activities. Curated tours, children’s workshops, and educational panels will offer multiple ways to engage with the art on display. Entry for visitors under 18 and for people in disadvantaged situations will be entirely free, in a continued effort to make culture more accessible.

Early bird tickets are available at discounted rates until July 17, 2025, inviting art lovers to secure their place ahead of what promises to be a standout event in Bulgaria’s cultural calendar.

Sofia Art Fair 2025 is organized by the Sofia Breathes Foundation, under the patronage of Sofia’s Mayor, Vasil Terziev, and is part of the official Cultural Calendar of Sofia Municipality. Strategic support comes from the Bulgarian-American Credit Bank, which backs the fair as part of its broader commitment to sustainable development and transformative cultural initiatives.

Among the event's major partners are Art and Culture Today, The Locals advertising agency, Lachezar Tsotsorkov Foundation, and Sofia Tech Park. Institutional support is provided by the Sofia Municipality, the French and Spanish embassies, the French Institute in Bulgaria, the Dutch Embassy, the Liszt Institute – Hungarian Cultural Center in Sofia, the Austrian Cultural Forum, and the Cervantes Institute – Sofia.

With IMAGINE as its guiding theme, Sofia Art Fair 2025 invites the public to reimagine the role of art - turning the future into a shared space of creativity and dialogue.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, art, IMAGINE

Related Articles:

Sofia's Credit Rating Upgraded to 'BBB+' by S&P, Boosted by Eurozone Prospects

On July 15, 2025, the international credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings raised Sofia Municipality’s long-term credit rating from “BBB” to “BBB+”

Business | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 12:56

Traffic Resumes on Opalchenska Street in Sofia Following Full Reconstruction

Opalchenska Street in Sofia has officially reopened to traffic between Todor Aleksandrov and Slivnitsa Boulevards

Society | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 09:12

No New Buses or Lift to Vitosha Mountain: Public Procurement Fails, Councilor Slams Sofia Transport Management

The attempt to introduce ten new buses to serve the route to Vitosha Mountain has failed after a flawed public procurement process ended without a successful contractor

Business » Tourism | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 09:03

Late Flight or Early Departure? Sofia’s New Night Bus to the Airport Has You Covered

Sofia now has a night bus line serving both terminals of the airport. As of last night, the N4 night line has been extended to include stops at both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of Vasil Levski Sofia Airport

Business » Tourism | July 15, 2025, Tuesday // 10:15

ECHR Sides with Sofia Municipality in Roma Housing Case, Lifts Interim Measures

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has annulled the interim measures previously imposed in the case concerning the Roma residents of the "Zaharna Fabrika" neighborhood in Sofia

Society | July 14, 2025, Monday // 18:26

Temporary Disruption on Sofia Metro Line 4: No Service to 'Obelya' Due to Station Construction

The fourth line of the Sofia metro (M4) will temporarily suspend service to its final stop at "Obelya" station

Society | July 14, 2025, Monday // 18:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

Sozopol Transforms into Bulgaria’s Cultural Heartbeat with Apollonia Arts Festival 2025

Sozopol is once again set to become Bulgaria’s summer cultural hub as the Apollonia Arts Festival returns this year from August 28 to September 6

Society » Culture | July 11, 2025, Friday // 09:12

Vrana Park Closes as Sofia Awaits Action from State Authorities

Vrana Park has officially closed to the public, as the Sofia Municipality begins the process of transferring the site back to the Bulgarian state

Society » Culture | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 14:00

Bulgarian Artist Christo and Wife Jeanne-Claude Immortalized in Central Paris

A square in the heart of Paris will soon bear the names of Bulgarian-born artist Christo (Christo Vladimirov Javacheff) and his wife and creative partner Jeanne-Claude

Society » Culture | July 6, 2025, Sunday // 18:10

Today is Petrovden (St. Peter’s Day) - A Summer Feast of Saints, Apples, and Artisans in Bulgaria

On June 29, the Orthodox Church marks the feast of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul, two of the most important figures in early Christianity

Society » Culture | June 29, 2025, Sunday // 10:55

Sunrise Magic and Healing Herbs: Bulgaria Marks Enyovden with Ancient Rituals

On June 24, Bulgaria marks Enyovden - known in English as Midsummer's Day - a holiday that blends Christian reverence and ancient folk rituals

Society » Culture | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 10:03

CNN Ranks Bulgaria’s Shopska Salad Among the World’s Finest

CNN has included Bulgaria’s iconic Shopska salad in its latest roundup of the best salads in the world

Society » Culture | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 15:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria