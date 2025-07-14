ECHR Sides with Sofia Municipality in Roma Housing Case, Lifts Interim Measures

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has annulled the interim measures previously imposed in the case concerning the Roma residents of the "Zaharna Fabrika" neighborhood in Sofia, Bulgaria and ruled in favor of the Sofia Municipality, recognizing its actions as timely, sufficient, and effective. This was announced by the press center of the municipality.

On July 10, the court revoked the temporary measures under Article 39 of its Rules of Court in relation to the application "Ilieva and Others v. Bulgaria" (No. 11201/25), which dealt with the removal of unauthorized structures in the Zaharna Fabrika district. It also discontinued the priority processing of the case under Article 41, following the information provided by the municipality and national authorities.

According to the ECHR, there is no further need to maintain the temporary measures, as the Sofia Municipality has demonstrated compliance with the European Convention on Human Rights through its response to the situation. The decision reflects the court's acknowledgment that local institutions acted adequately in addressing the needs of those affected by the demolition of illegal dwellings.

The municipal administration stated that after the demolition took place on April 15, 2025, it promptly organized field teams to assist residents with offers of temporary shelter, access to healthcare, social services, employment options, food, and drinking water. An individual needs assessment was conducted for all persons concerned, and as a result, 53 individuals accepted support and were accommodated within the municipal social services system.

Deputy Mayor Nadezhda Bacheva, responsible for social affairs and integration of people with disabilities, emphasized that the ECHR ruling confirms the municipality’s responsible and lawful conduct during crisis situations. “We acted quickly and with real solutions tailored to people's needs. We remain committed to the principle that legality and social support must work in tandem,” Bacheva said, as quoted in the municipal statement.

The Sofia Municipality added that it will continue pursuing sustainable, long-term solutions for vulnerable communities, ensuring support and integration while respecting the rule of law and public interest.

The background of the case dates back to 2016, when an order was issued for the removal of illegal housing in the district. Although the demolition was postponed, it was finally carried out in April 2025. In the aftermath, the municipality provided offers of accommodation, which were declined by many of the affected residents, who instead demanded municipal housing. This led to protests and criticism over the perceived inhumane treatment of those left without shelter. At the time, the ECHR had issued a temporary order preventing the removal of the structures and later required the state to ensure alternative housing options for fourteen individuals. The court has now concluded that the necessary measures have been taken.