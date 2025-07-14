Ukraine Set for Leadership Change as Zelensky Proposes New Prime Minister

Ukraine Set for Leadership Change as Zelensky Proposes New Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has officially announced his nomination of First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to lead the country’s next cabinet, signaling the beginning of a broader government reshuffle. The statement came on July 14 via a message on the social media platform X, where Zelensky emphasized his expectation for “a significant renewal” in the functioning of the government under her leadership. He also noted that he anticipated the new cabinet would soon present a detailed action plan.

Earlier that day, Zelensky held a meeting with Svyrydenko. Their discussions focused on Ukraine’s cooperation with Western partners, particularly the United States and the European Union, as well as strategies to revitalize the economy, scale up domestic weapons production, and introduce structural reforms within the executive branch.

According to the Ukrainian Constitution, a new prime minister can only be appointed by the country’s parliament. For the transition to proceed, current Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal must first submit a formal letter of resignation. Once that step is completed, lawmakers are required to vote on the matter. If the resignation is accepted, the government is dissolved, and parliament has a 30-day window to elect a new head of government.

The timing of the announcement coincides with the opening of a new parliamentary session this week. Zelensky’s ruling Servant of the People party maintains a parliamentary majority, holding at least 231 out of 450 seats, and is widely expected to back the president’s choice without delay.

Speculation around the replacement of Prime Minister Shmyhal, who has served in the role longer than any of his predecessors since Ukraine’s independence, has circulated since the summer of 2024. Though Zelensky initiated several personnel changes in the fall of that year, Shmyhal’s position remained untouched until now.

