Temporary Disruption on Sofia Metro Line 4: No Service to 'Obelya' Due to Station Construction

Society | July 14, 2025, Monday // 18:08
Bulgaria: Temporary Disruption on Sofia Metro Line 4: No Service to 'Obelya' Due to Station Construction

The fourth line of the Sofia metro (M4) will temporarily suspend service to its final stop at "Obelya" station. The announcement comes from "Metropolitan," the municipal company responsible for operating the city's underground transit. The disruption is linked to ongoing construction work on the new "Pancho Vladigerov" metro station, located on the boulevard bearing the same name in the "Obelya" district.

As a result, trains on Line 4 traveling from "Sofia Airport" will terminate at "Slivnitsa" station. The other two lines serving "Obelya" - Lines M1 and M2 - will continue to operate normally without any route adjustments.

To maintain service in the affected section between "Slivnitsa" and "Obelya" metro stations, two bus lines will provide replacement transport. Bus No. 31 will operate on a modified route, connecting Golyanovtsi village to "Slivnitsa" station via "Obelya", traveling both directions along "Pancho Vladigerov" Boulevard. The frequency of this line will remain unchanged.

Bus No. 81, which already operates through the affected corridor, will continue along its usual route. It links the Ivanyane district and Bankya with "Slivnitsa", "Obelya", and the Northern Industrial Zone, also following "Pancho Vladigerov" Boulevard in both directions.

