Fake Bulgarian Banknote Detected Despite Passing Automated Test

Business | July 14, 2025, Monday // 17:11
Bulgaria: Fake Bulgarian Banknote Detected Despite Passing Automated Test

A counterfeit 100-BGN banknote has been detected in Sofia, despite having passed through a money verification machine without raising any flags. The incident occurred at a Tavex exchange office in Serdika Mall on July 12. According to the company, the fake note was identified not by the machine, but thanks to the vigilance and experience of a staff member who carried out a manual inspection.

The forged banknote raised several red flags upon closer examination. Its texture was described as unusually smooth and greasy, similar to newspaper print. The note was missing essential security elements, including a watermark and raised print. Its holographic stripe was poorly executed, with the number "100" appearing crudely drawn rather than embedded as part of a genuine hologram. Under ultraviolet light, the entire note glowed - an immediate giveaway that it lacked the layered security features found in authentic currency.

Tavex noted that while their machines typically help in identifying counterfeit currency, this particular note managed to bypass detection. The company emphasized that such cases underline the importance of human oversight. “We don’t currently see widespread circulation of counterfeit Bulgarian leva,” said Max Baklayan of Tavex, adding that counterfeit euros and dollars are encountered more frequently. Still, he urged the public to remain cautious and to conduct exchanges only through reputable, certified institutions.

With Bulgaria preparing to adopt the euro on January 1, 2026, and the lev remaining in circulation until the end of that month, experts are encouraging citizens to be particularly alert during the transition period. Tavex warned that this timeframe may see an increase in attempts to pass off fake currency and advised consumers to rely on licensed and experienced professionals when exchanging money.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: banknote, 100, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

U.S. Air Force and Bulgarian Air Force Begin F-16 Joint Exercise Thracian Star 25

The United States Air Force (USAF) and Bulgarian Air Force launched the operational component of the annual Thracian Star joint exercise this morning at Bezmer Air Base

Politics » Defense | July 14, 2025, Monday // 18:14

New Sanctions and Controls Proposed to Prevent Unfair Price Hikes in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian government is preparing to introduce amendments to the Euro Introduction Act aimed at curbing unjustified price increases during the transition to the euro

Society | July 14, 2025, Monday // 17:05

Skopje Mayor with Bulgarian Citizenship Attacked - Calls for Urgent Protection from Bulgarian MEP

The Mayor of Skopje, Danela Arsovska - who holds Bulgarian citizenship - was attacked in broad daylight while carrying out her official duties in the city’s Cair district

Politics | July 12, 2025, Saturday // 16:28

Bulgarian Man Sentenced to Two Years in Komotini for Burning Greek Flag

A 26-year-old Bulgarian man has been sentenced to two years in prison by a court in Komotini, Greece

Society » Incidents | July 12, 2025, Saturday // 16:13

Bulgaria Uncovers 12 Illegal Care Homes in One Month, Over 400 Residents Removed

Over the course of nearly a month, Bulgarian authorities have uncovered 12 illegal residential facilities, often referred to as "houses of horrors," resulting in the removal of more than 400 individuals

Society | July 12, 2025, Saturday // 11:14

American Medical Robotics Giant Launches High-Tech Plant in Bulgaria

An American company specializing in robotic and minimally invasive surgery has launched a new production facility in the Bulgarian town of Parvomay, marking a key step in its European expansion

Business | July 12, 2025, Saturday // 09:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Sofia’s Property Market Sees Unusual Shift: Home Purchases Outpace Rentals

A new trend is emerging in Sofia's real estate scene - property sales are outpacing rentals, reversing a pattern that has dominated the past decade

Business » Properties | July 14, 2025, Monday // 15:15

Bulgarian Energy Sector Poised for Growth as Eurozone Entry Spurs Major Funding Boost

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov shared encouraging news for Bulgaria’s energy sector, highlighting that financial institutions are prepared to provide funding eight times greater than what is required for the construction

Business » Energy | July 14, 2025, Monday // 14:16

No Euro Prices on Fuel Pumps Yet: Bulgaria’s Gas Stations to Use Alternative Displays

From August, the familiar large digital boards and fuel pumps at gas stations across Bulgaria will not be showing prices simultaneously in both leva and euros

Business | July 14, 2025, Monday // 12:17

Thousands of Bulgarians with Real Estate in Greece Face Tax Inspections

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) has launched a large-scale inspection targeting thousands of Bulgarian citizens who own real estate abroad

Business » Properties | July 14, 2025, Monday // 10:43

Bulgarian National Bank to Launch First Euro-Denominated Gold Coins in 2026

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will begin issuing commemorative coins in euros starting next year

Business » Finance | July 13, 2025, Sunday // 10:03

This Was Just a Warm-Up: What Bulgaria Must Tackle After Joining the Eurozone

The European Council's decisions from July 8, 2025, marked the final approval for Bulgaria to adopt the euro as its official currency starting January 1, 2026

Business » Finance | July 13, 2025, Sunday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria