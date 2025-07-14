Fake Bulgarian Banknote Detected Despite Passing Automated Test

A counterfeit 100-BGN banknote has been detected in Sofia, despite having passed through a money verification machine without raising any flags. The incident occurred at a Tavex exchange office in Serdika Mall on July 12. According to the company, the fake note was identified not by the machine, but thanks to the vigilance and experience of a staff member who carried out a manual inspection.

The forged banknote raised several red flags upon closer examination. Its texture was described as unusually smooth and greasy, similar to newspaper print. The note was missing essential security elements, including a watermark and raised print. Its holographic stripe was poorly executed, with the number "100" appearing crudely drawn rather than embedded as part of a genuine hologram. Under ultraviolet light, the entire note glowed - an immediate giveaway that it lacked the layered security features found in authentic currency.

Tavex noted that while their machines typically help in identifying counterfeit currency, this particular note managed to bypass detection. The company emphasized that such cases underline the importance of human oversight. “We don’t currently see widespread circulation of counterfeit Bulgarian leva,” said Max Baklayan of Tavex, adding that counterfeit euros and dollars are encountered more frequently. Still, he urged the public to remain cautious and to conduct exchanges only through reputable, certified institutions.

With Bulgaria preparing to adopt the euro on January 1, 2026, and the lev remaining in circulation until the end of that month, experts are encouraging citizens to be particularly alert during the transition period. Tavex warned that this timeframe may see an increase in attempts to pass off fake currency and advised consumers to rely on licensed and experienced professionals when exchanging money.