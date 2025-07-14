New Sanctions and Controls Proposed to Prevent Unfair Price Hikes in Bulgaria

July 14, 2025, Monday
Bulgaria: New Sanctions and Controls Proposed to Prevent Unfair Price Hikes in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian government is preparing to introduce amendments to the Euro Introduction Act aimed at curbing unjustified price increases during the transition to the euro. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov convened a meeting of the Coordination Mechanism for Monitoring and Control related to the euro adoption process, where the upcoming legislative changes were outlined.

Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova presented the measures under preparation, which are based on findings from inspections conducted by the National Revenue Agency and the Consumer Protection Commission since early June. A key concern, she noted, is that certain traders are attempting to raise prices without justification ahead of the euro's official adoption.

Currently, the law only allows for sanctions during the dual circulation period, from January 1 to January 31, 2026. The government now seeks to extend this timeframe, beginning from the phase of dual price display and continuing until the end of 2026. This extension would offer more robust consumer protection throughout the transition period, Petkova said.

Another proposed amendment focuses on price labeling practices. Inspections have uncovered attempts to display misleading prices in both euros and leva, confusing consumers. To prevent this, new rules will be introduced governing the appearance of prices, including font size and color, starting August 8. The aim is to standardize how prices are shown and eliminate ambiguity.

The planned legislative changes also include tougher penalties. The Finance Minister explained that raising the fines outlined in the current law would act as a deterrent to dishonest pricing practices.

In parallel, the government intends to expand the authority of the Consumer Protection Commission. According to Petkova, the body needs broader powers to monitor and take action against businesses that exploit the euro introduction to raise prices unfairly.

She emphasized that the central objective of these legislative changes is the protection of consumers throughout the euro transition process.

