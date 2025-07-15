Unstable Weather in Western Bulgaria: Showers and Thunderstorms Expected on July 15

Unstable conditions are expected across parts of western and central Bulgaria on Tuesday, with localized rain showers and thunderstorms developing during the day. Winds will blow from the west-northwest, remaining light to moderate in strength. Daytime temperatures will remain high, ranging between 31°C and 36°C. In Sofia, the mercury is forecast to reach around 31°C.

The coast will see mostly sunny skies, though cloud cover will occasionally increase in northern areas. Winds will be light to moderate, predominantly from the east-northeast. Temperatures during the day will hover between 27°C and 30°C. Sea water temperatures will be pleasant, between 24°C and 26°C.

More unsettled conditions are expected over the mountainous regions. Cloudiness will be considerable, accompanied by rain showers and thunder in some areas. A moderate wind will blow from the north to northwest. Temperatures at 1,200 meters will be around 22°C, while at 2,000 meters they will drop to approximately 17°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)