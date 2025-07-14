ALDE Chair Demands EU Action over Arrests of Bulgarian Opposition Officials

World » EU | July 14, 2025, Monday // 16:58
Bulgaria: ALDE Chair Demands EU Action over Arrests of Bulgarian Opposition Officials

Svenja Hahn, Chairwoman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) and Member of the European Parliament from Germany, has formally requested an urgent meeting with European Commissioner for Justice Michael McGrath. The request follows the arrest of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev and municipal councilors Nikolay Stefanov and Yordan Kateliyev on July 8.

All three individuals are affiliated with Bulgaria’s “We Continue the Change” party, a member of the ALDE political family. Their detention has sparked concern within the liberal European bloc over the integrity of judicial proceedings in Bulgaria.

In a statement published on the platform X, Hahn pointed to an increasingly troubling pattern in recent months - growing political pressure on the judiciary, expanded use of prosecutorial authority against opposition representatives, and attempts to weaken checks and balances through legislative initiatives.

She emphasized that these developments present a serious challenge to the rule of law and democratic standards. Hahn warned that the continuing erosion of institutional independence could have wider implications for Bulgaria’s democratic credentials within the European Union.

In response to the incident, a demonstration is scheduled to take place in front of the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday. The protest is expected to draw attention to what organizers describe as politically motivated actions and potential misuse of prosecutorial power.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ALDE, Hahn, Varna, mayor

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: Prosecutors Seek Permanent Arrest for Varna Mayor and Associates

The Prosecutor's Office has formally requested the permanent detention of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev

Politics | July 11, 2025, Friday // 12:32

Mayor Kotsev Held In Custody as Varna Protests Swell - Opposition Coalition Leaders Vow to 'Fight the Mafia'

Yesterday, residents of Varna rallied in front of the city’s municipal building to express their support for Mayor Blagomir Kotsev, who remains in custody amid corruption investigations

Politics | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 09:06

Deputy Mayors and WCC-DB Rally Behind Mayor Kotsev, Protest Planned in Varna

The investigation targeting Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev was condemned as politically motivated during a press conference held today in the coastal city

Politics | July 9, 2025, Wednesday // 15:56

Varna Tensions: Peevski, Borissov Tied to Mayor’s Detention, Say Opposition Leaders

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of "Revival", and Ivelin Mihaylov from "Greatness" both suggested that MP Delyan Peevski - who is under US "Magnitsky" sanctions - played a role in the recent arrest of Varna mayor Blagomir Kotsev

Politics | July 9, 2025, Wednesday // 12:19

Political Turmoil in Varna: Mayor’s Arrest Sparks Accusations of Abuse and Retaliation

Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev was detained by police late Tuesday night following actions connected to an investigation

Politics | July 9, 2025, Wednesday // 08:52

Twice-Weekly Route to Northern Italy Announced from Varna Airport

Wizz Air, recognized as the most environmentally sustainable airline across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, is expanding its route network with a new service connecting Varna and Milan Bergamo

Business » Tourism | July 3, 2025, Thursday // 15:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Germany’s Army Faces Soldier Shortage: Is Mandatory Military Service Inevitable?

Germany is facing increasing pressure to bolster its defense capabilities amid new security challenges

World » EU | July 13, 2025, Sunday // 09:31

EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink

As of January 1, 2025, the population of the European Union reached 450.4 million people

World » EU | July 11, 2025, Friday // 16:05

No Confidence? Ursula von der Leyen Crushes Attempt to Be Ousted Over Pfizer Secrets

The European Parliament has rejected a motion of no confidence against the European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen

World » EU | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 14:50

North Macedonia's PM Accuses Bulgaria: 'They Want to Destroy the Macedonian Nation and Identity'

North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski declared on Wednesday that Bulgaria is pursuing a long-standing strategy aimed at erasing the Macedonian nation and identity

World » EU | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 08:43

EU Parliament Removes References to 'Macedonian Language and Identity' in Report on North Macedonia

The European Parliament has adopted the report on North Macedonia, authored by Austrian MEP Thomas Waitz, without any mention of the “Macedonian language and identity”

World » EU | July 9, 2025, Wednesday // 15:02

MEP Tsvetelina Penkova: The Euro Is Bulgaria’s Economic Step Forward, Not a Political Trophy

Bulgarian MEP Tsvetelina Penkova, representing the Bulgarian Socialist Party, addressed Bulgaria’s forthcoming entry into the eurozone

World » EU | July 9, 2025, Wednesday // 13:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria