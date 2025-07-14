Bulgarian President Urges North Macedonia to Fulfill EU Commitments on Bulgarian Minority

Politics | July 14, 2025, Monday // 14:39
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President Urges North Macedonia to Fulfill EU Commitments on Bulgarian Minority

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, speaking at a joint press conference with Croatian President Zoran Milanović in Zagreb, stated that the Republic of North Macedonia is obstructing its own path to the European Union due to its failure to meet the accession criteria. He emphasized that Bulgaria remains firm in its position to protect the rights of ethnic Bulgarians living in North Macedonia.

Radev pointed out that Sofia continues to await a key commitment from Skopje: the constitutional inclusion of Bulgarians as equal among the state-forming peoples. “This is a clearly stated requirement, not a new condition,” he said, adding that Bulgaria expects North Macedonia to fulfill what has already been agreed upon. He underscored that Bulgaria is not introducing new demands but is insisting on the implementation of existing obligations.

The Bulgarian president arrived in Croatia on an official two-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and supporting the broader European perspective and regional stability. He was received with a formal welcoming ceremony in Zagreb by President Milanović, with whom he held a private meeting to discuss economic cooperation and shared priorities within the European and regional framework.

Radev’s agenda includes meetings with Croatia’s parliamentary speaker Gordan Jandroković and Prime Minister Andrej Plenković. The visit is focused on enhancing cooperation between the two countries across key areas of mutual interest.

