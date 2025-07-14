Mass Evacuation Near Burgas After Fire Engulfs Dozens of Houses

A major fire broke out late Monday morning in the "Ostricite 2" villa zone near the city of Burgas, leading to significant property damage and a large-scale evacuation effort, BGNES reported. By early afternoon, the flames had reached 25 homes, forcing emergency services to evacuate residents. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

The fire was first reported around 11:30 a.m., but despite its scale, the BG-Alert national warning system was not triggered. The blaze, which is consuming dry vegetation over a wide area, has been visible from the main road connecting Burgas and Aytos. Its rapid spread prompted immediate intervention by emergency crews.

Initially, three firefighting teams were dispatched to the site, and additional reinforcements were expected throughout the day. Burgas Mayor Dimitar Nikolov arrived at the scene and coordinated municipal efforts, including deploying all available water trucks owned by the local authorities.

Speaking to Radio Burgas, Mayor Nikolov said firefighters are working to cut off access routes to prevent the blaze from advancing toward the eastern section of the residential area. He confirmed that volunteers would also assist in controlling the fire.

"Regrettably, about 25 houses have already been destroyed, 6 or 7 of which were fully inhabited," Nikolov stated. "Police are actively evacuating people from their properties. Thank God, there are no casualties."

The mayor emphasized that the fire perimeter is constantly shifting due to strong winds, making the situation more complex for emergency services. He appealed to all residents of the villa zone to stay away from the area until further notice.

Efforts to control the fire continue, with authorities focusing on containment and preventing further destruction as weather conditions remain unpredictable. The evacuation process is still ongoing.