Sofia’s Property Market Sees Unusual Shift: Home Purchases Outpace Rentals

A new trend is emerging in Sofia's real estate scene - property sales are outpacing rentals, reversing a pattern that has dominated the past decade. The observation comes from the National Real Estate Association (NRA), which brings together over 2,500 professionals committed to ethical and responsible practice. While this reversal is noteworthy, experts anticipate a seasonal rise in rental demand during the latter half of summer and into early autumn, in line with annual migration patterns.

The NRA notes a growing number of financially stable individuals who, instead of opting for rentals, are taking advantage of favorable mortgage conditions to purchase homes. This shift has contributed to a pause in the upward trend of rental prices seen last year. In 2024, rental rates in Sofia rose by more than 24% per square meter. However, by early 2025, this upward movement had stabilized, according to Angelina Dobreva, owner of RealNet and a representative of the National Association of Real Estate Agents.

Upcoming rental market activity is expected to be driven by internal migration, particularly among students - both local and international - as well as young families adjusting their housing to be closer to schools or kindergartens. The NRA anticipates that competition among tenants will remain high, while landlords are likely to benefit from quick deals at stable price points.

For longer-term rentals, typically lasting a year or more, the most sought-after areas continue to be those near city centers, university campuses, large business districts, and locations with good public transport links. Apartments remain the most active segment, regardless of their size or configuration.

There has been no marked rise in interest from international tenants or remote-working digital nomads. However, Bulgarians returning from abroad are showing growing interest in long-term rentals, often as a precursor to purchasing a property.

Commenting on the evolving dynamics, Dobreva noted that the market is in a “transitional moment,” with the expectation of renewed energy as the summer progresses into autumn - particularly in districts popular with students and young families. Despite the slower pace at the start of the year, she emphasized that the rental sector remains resilient, presenting solid prospects for both renters and property owners.

The National Real Estate Association continues to monitor the market closely and plans to release further analysis as autumn approaches - typically the most active season for rentals.

About the National Real Estate Association (NRA):

Founded in 1992, the NRA is Bulgaria’s foremost professional organization in the real estate industry. It represents over 1,000 brokers, agencies, and specialists across the country. Dedicated to ethical standards and transparency, the NRA collaborates with international bodies such as FIABCI, NAR, and CEREAN to introduce global credentials and training programs for real estate professionals in Bulgaria. With its established Code of Ethics and voluntary broker register, the NRA acts as a benchmark for professionalism and trust in the local real estate sector.

Source: M3 Communications Group, Inc. press release