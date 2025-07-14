Ukraine and Westinghouse to Launch Domestic Nuclear Fuel Plant, Reducing Russian Dependence

World » UKRAINE | July 14, 2025, Monday // 12:05
Bulgaria: Ukraine and Westinghouse to Launch Domestic Nuclear Fuel Plant, Reducing Russian Dependence @M3 Communications Group, Inc.

In a significant step toward strengthening Ukraine’s energy independence, Westinghouse Electric Company and Ukraine’s state-run Energoatom signed an agreement to launch the construction of a joint nuclear fuel fabrication facility within Ukraine. The signing took place during the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, underscoring international support for the country’s long-term energy resilience.

The agreement aims to deepen cooperation between the two companies on securing a stable supply of nuclear fuel for Ukraine’s fleet of VVER reactors. Westinghouse’s VVER fuel solution remains the only fully Western alternative available on the market, providing a strategic route away from Russian supply chains.

Petro Kotin, Acting CEO of Energoatom, and Aziz Dag, Senior Vice President of Westinghouse’s Global BWR and VVER Fuel division, signed the Declaration of Cooperation in the presence of Ukraine’s Minister of Energy, Herman Halushchenko. Under the agreement, a production line for nuclear fuel elements will be built at AtomEnergoMash, a subsidiary of Energoatom. The final contractual details are expected to be finalized in the coming period.

Earlier this year, Westinghouse certified AtomEnergoMash as a qualified producer of key components - specifically, heads and tails - for fuel assemblies used in Ukraine’s VVER-1000 nuclear reactors. This milestone laid the groundwork for the upcoming construction of a modern fuel assembly plant inside Ukraine’s borders.

Petro Kotin emphasized the importance of the agreement, describing it as another step in Ukraine’s journey toward domestic fuel production using Westinghouse’s cutting-edge technology. “Our goal is to establish Ukraine as a hub for nuclear innovation in Eastern Europe,” he said, expressing appreciation for the continued trust and cooperation from the company’s American partner.

Tarik Choho, President of Westinghouse Nuclear Fuel, reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to energy security in Ukraine. He noted Westinghouse’s strong track record of delivering high-performance VVER fuel over two decades. “This technology is critical not just for Ukraine, but for countries across the region looking to diversify away from Russian fuel sources while advancing their zero-carbon energy goals,” he added.

Beyond supplying fuel for Ukraine’s current nuclear infrastructure, Westinghouse is also working on a broader nuclear expansion. The company plans to build nine AP1000® reactors in Ukraine. These Generation III+ reactors, the only ones of their class currently in commercial operation, feature passive safety systems, a modular design, and the lowest CO₂ emissions per megawatt of power generated.

Currently, six AP1000® reactors are breaking records for operational efficiency worldwide. Another twelve are under construction, and six more have received construction approval. By 2030, 18 units are expected to be fully operational. The technology has also been selected for use in Poland and Bulgaria, and is under consideration for deployment at various locations in Europe, the UK, and North America.

Source: M3 Communications Group, Inc. press release

Tags: Ukraine, Westinghouse, nuclear

Related Articles:

Ukraine Set for Leadership Change as Zelensky Proposes New Prime Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has officially announced his nomination of First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to lead the country’s next cabinet

World » Ukraine | July 14, 2025, Monday // 18:11

Trump to Send Patriots and Offensive Weapons to Ukraine in Major Escalation Against Russia

President Donald Trump has confirmed that the United States will provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems and other sophisticated military equipment

World » Ukraine | July 14, 2025, Monday // 09:02

Trump Commits to Increased Arms Deliveries to Ukraine, NATO to Cover Costs

US President Donald Trump is set to authorize weapons shipments to Ukraine using the Presidential Drawdown Authority, marking his first direct military aid package to Kyiv since his return to office

World » Ukraine | July 11, 2025, Friday // 12:36

June Becomes Deadliest Month for Civilians in Ukraine Since War Began, UN Reports

The United Nations sounded the alarm on Thursday over a steep rise in civilian casualties in Ukraine and worsening living conditions for millions of children, amid an escalation of Russian attacks using drones and long-range missiles

World » Ukraine | July 11, 2025, Friday // 11:41

Zhelyazkov to Zelensky: Bulgaria Will Be a Steady Partner in Ukraine’s Reconstruction

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Bulgaria will remain a steadfast partner in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

Politics | July 11, 2025, Friday // 10:19

Bulgaria Eyes Key Role in Ukraine’s Reconstruction Through Major Infrastructure Projects

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized Bulgaria’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s long-term reconstruction through large-scale infrastructure projects

Politics | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 19:31
