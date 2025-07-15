EV Industry Faces Crossroads: U.S. Slows Down, Europe and Bulgaria Push Forward

The global electric vehicle (EV) market is currently facing significant turbulence, with the United States experiencing one of the sharpest slowdowns. This shift follows a major policy change introduced by President Donald Trump’s administration, which brings an end to the federal tax credit of ,500 for electric vehicles. The incentive will remain in place only until the end of September, causing concern among manufacturers and buyers alike. Anticipated drops in demand have already led to production cuts, delays, and strategic realignments across the American auto industry.

Several major manufacturers have begun to react to the shifting environment. Nissan, a long-time leader in the EV space thanks to its Leaf model, is scaling back its production plans and postponing the launch of two new electric SUVs at its Mississippi facility. Ford has shelved its project for a three-row electric SUV, while Honda has withdrawn plans for a large electric vehicle that was expected to debut in 2027. Even premium automakers are adjusting: Lamborghini has pushed back the debut of its first all-electric vehicle to 2029, and although Ferrari is still planning to unveil an electric model this year, there’s no timeline for a second.

While the American EV sector applies the brakes, markets in Europe and China are maintaining momentum. China now accounts for nearly two-thirds of all EV sales worldwide, maintaining its role as the dominant force in global electrification. In the European Union, electric vehicle adoption continues to climb. Fully electric vehicles (BEVs) made up more than 15% of all new car registrations across the EU in the first five months of 2025. During that period, 701,089 new BEVs were registered - a year-over-year growth of more than 17%.

In this broader context, Bulgaria is advancing at a measured but consistent pace. As of April 2025, a total of 640 new BEVs had been registered in the country - marking a nearly 20% rise compared to the same time last year. The overall number of electric vehicles on Bulgarian roads has reached 19,020, reflecting a sharp increase of 53.5% from 2024. Further expansion is expected, as new incentives, including subsidized or interest-free loans for EVs, are being introduced, and some carmakers are already offering such programs domestically.

Despite the current headwinds in the United States, industry observers remain confident in the long-term trajectory of the EV market. The pace of transition may vary by region, but technological innovation continues, and consumer loyalty remains strong once the shift to electric is made. The road to electrification is still unfolding - just not everywhere at the same speed.