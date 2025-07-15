Bulgaria Braces for Soaring Temperatures and High Fire Risk Amid Unstable Weather

Bulgaria Braces for Soaring Temperatures and High Fire Risk Amid Unstable Weather

Today will be mostly sunny, with occasional cloud cover, and some light rain in the mountain areas. Winds will be nearly calm, except in the east where a gentle to moderate breeze from the east-northeast is expected. Temperatures will peak between 33 and 38 degrees Celsius, with Sofia reaching around 34 degrees.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions remain predominantly sunny. Winds from the north-northeast will be light to moderate. Daytime temperatures will range from 27 to 30 degrees Celsius. Sea temperatures are steady between 23 and 25 degrees, with waves measuring 1 to 2 points on the scale.

Mountain weather will be sunny overall, though after midday, the western ranges will see temporary cloud build-up and isolated showers. Winds will blow moderately from the north-northeast. Temperatures at 1,200 meters altitude will hover near 25 degrees, while at 2,000 meters, they will drop to about 20 degrees.

Looking ahead, Tuesday and Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies, with cumulus and rain-bearing clouds developing by afternoon. Tuesday’s showers will be scattered, mainly in the northwest, while Wednesday will see short rains and thunderstorms in eastern and mountainous areas. Maximum temperatures on Tuesday are expected between 32 and 37 degrees, dropping by 2 to 3 degrees in western and central regions on Wednesday. By Thursday, temperatures are forecast to rise again, reaching 38 to 39 degrees in some lowland areas.

Later in the week, a shift in winds from the northwest will usher in cooler air. Evening and nighttime hours will see powerful rain clouds forming over northwestern Bulgaria on Thursday and expanding to northern and mountainous regions on Friday, bringing short but intense showers, thunderstorms, and hail.

The hot summer pattern will persist through July’s end, characterized by abundant sunshine and elevated daytime temperatures. Alongside, periodic cold fronts will bring unstable weather, increasing the risk of localized thunderstorms accompanied by hail.

Fire danger remains extremely high over the coming days. Except for the highest mountain peaks, surface soil moisture is critically low, and vegetation is dry, heightening the risk of rapid fire ignition and spread in fields, foothills, and low slopes, according to Fire Safety authorities.

Weekend forecast for Ilinden (July 20) and beyond points to sunny and hot weather, with temperatures climbing to around 40 degrees in Bulgaria’s typically warm regions.

By July 25, some atmospheric instability may lead to dangerous thunderstorms and hailstorms locally. If a cold front arrives as anticipated around July 27-28, temperatures could fall noticeably to a range between 26 and 31 degrees during the day.

The Black Sea coast will remain hot until the end of July, with temperatures near 30 degrees. Southern coastal areas will mostly enjoy sunny weather, while the northern coast may face occasional disturbances, including stronger cool winds and short-lived thunderstorms. These are expected midweek, again late Friday into early Saturday, and possibly around July 28-29 with lesser likelihood.

