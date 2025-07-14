7 Tips from Bazar.bg for Buying an Electric Fan

How to Choose the Right Model for the Summer

With the summer heat settling in, staying cool becomes a priority in every home and office. If you don’t have an air conditioner or are looking for a more affordable alternative, an electricfan is the perfect solution. But how do you choose the best fan among the dozens of models on the market?

In this guide, Bazar.bg shares 7 practical tips to help you make an informed decision based on your needs and budget. Whether you’re looking for a fan for your bedroom, office, or living room — this article will point you in the right direction.

1. Choose the Right Type of Fan

Fans come in several main types:

Desk fans – compact and easy to move, great for a desk or nightstand.

Standing (pedestal) fans – height-adjustable with oscillation, ideal for larger rooms.

Tower fans – modern design, no visible blades, usually quieter and feature-rich.

Ceiling fans – a permanent cooling solution, often with integrated lighting.

USB or mini fans – handy for travel or laptop use.

2. Consider the Size of the Room

The bigger the room, the more powerful the fan needs to be. For small rooms (up to 10 m²), a fan up to 40W will do. For a living room or office (over 20 m²), you’ll need a fan with 60W+ power and oscillation. Check the airflow capacity (m³/h) — it shows how much air the fan can move per hour.

3. Pay Attention to the Noise Level

If you plan to use the fan at night or while working, low noise is crucial. Look for models under 50 decibels. Tower fans are typically quieter than traditional blade fans.

4. Look for Extra Features

Modern fans offer various conveniences: remote control, timer (for auto shut-off), breeze or sleep mode, oscillation (up to 180° rotation), temperature sensor and humidifier or ionizer option. These features increase comfort and may even lower your electricity bill.

5. Consider the Design and Portability

Appearance matters, especially if the fan will be in a visible area. Tower fans are sleek and unobtrusive, while classic blade models may take up more space but offer strong airflow. Foldable or lightweight fans are great for moving between rooms or traveling.

6. Be Careful When Buying a Used Fan

At Bazar.bg, you can find both new and second-hand fans. If buying a used one in Bulgaria: review the photos closely; ask if the fan makes noise or vibrates; check if all modes and buttons work; choose sellers with a solid rating and positive reviews.

7. Compare Price and Warranty

Fans on Bazar.bg start at around 20–30 BGN for basic models and can go over 200 BGN for advanced ones with remote and timer. Think long-term: paying a little more for a quieter and more durable fan often pays off. If buying new, look for at least 12 months of warranty.

Before purchasing, ask yourself how big is the room, how quiet should the fan be, what features will I actually use and do I have space for the model?

Here are some questions people also often ask:

What’s the best fan for a bedroom?

– A quiet model with sleep mode and a timer. Tower fans are a great choice.

Fan or air conditioner – which is better?

– Air conditioners cool faster, but fans are cheaper, portable, and energy-efficient.

How much electricity does a fan use?

– On average, between 20 and 70W/hour — much less than an air conditioner.

When you’ve figured out all the details head to Bazar.bg – Fans Section and use filters by price, location, and condition to find the best deal for your needs.