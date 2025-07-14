Massive Forest Fires Challenge Bulgaria’s Firefighters and Volunteers in Difficult Terrain

July 14, 2025, Monday
A massive fire near Belogradchik has been brought under control, but the destruction is severe. Approximately 15,000 acres of dry grass, low vegetation, and forest were consumed by the flames that spread across the pond area. Meanwhile, firefighting efforts continue into their second day at a blaze within the Rila Monastery Nature Park.

Though no settlements are currently threatened, 2 to 3 flare-ups remain active high in the mountains. Plamen Petkov, head of the Belogradchik fire department, told Nova TV that an organized patrol is being set up to monitor and extinguish any remaining fires. On Sunday, the fire threatened the villages of Granichak and Dabravka and moved toward the Serbian border. The terrain was extremely difficult for vehicles, forcing crews to fight the fire manually where access was impossible. Belogradchik’s mayor, Boyan Minkov, called for volunteers to assist in battling the blaze.

In Rila, over 60 acres of pine forest and shrubs have burned so far. Volunteers, forest officials, and firefighters mobilized early Monday morning to tackle the flames by hand. Two military helicopters from the Air Force have joined the operation, providing aerial support to contain the fire.

The blaze is currently spreading over around 40 acres in a challenging and remote area. Chief Inspector Stefan Takhtadzhiyski, head of the regional fire and rescue service in Rila, explained the difficulties: the fire is burning near 2,200 meters elevation in terrain thick with dry fallen vegetation. Strong winds fuel the fire’s growth, pushing it in two directions. Ground teams face a three-hour trek through rough paths to reach the site, including routes through tunnels and dam infrastructure to speed access. Specialized firefighting equipment, including motor pumps and hoses, has been deployed on site, improving chances of success.

Fifty personnel are involved in the ongoing firefighting effort in Rila Monastery Natural Park, including 20 volunteers alongside professional firefighters and forestry workers. The Ministry of Interior confirmed Air Force aircraft would continue to support the operation. South-Eastern Fire Department units also assist in the containment.

The fire burns at about 2,000 meters above sea level in inaccessible terrain, requiring highly trained teams equipped for the conditions. Water supply to the area is limited, suspended through the dam tunnel used for access. Forestry workers monitor the areas near the villages of Mursalevo and Palatovo, where fires have been brought under control, to prevent any flare-ups.

The Ministry of Defense released footage of the military helicopter involved in Sunday’s firefighting missions, highlighting the coordinated multi-agency response to the ongoing threat.

Meanwhile, employees of state forestry and hunting enterprises have announced a protest on the Trakia Motorway at kilometer 119 heading towards Sofia, according to the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (CITUB). The demonstration is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Last week, the National Federation of Agriculture and Forestry, part of the "Podkrepa" Confederation of Trade Unions, held a similar protest demanding fair wages for farm workers.

CITUB has stated that the upcoming protest aims to block traffic in both directions on the motorway fully.

The key demands include securing the financial stability of state-owned enterprises, raising salaries, and ensuring safe and healthy working conditions.

The federation estimates that state-owned forestry enterprises require an annual budget subsidy of around 100 million leva to fulfill their socially important roles as defined by the Forestry Act.

Trade union representatives warn that these enterprises are currently facing multimillion-lev losses due to decreased timber consumption.

They insist that Agriculture Minister Georgi Tahov’s proposal from the June 30 meeting - to raise wages in state enterprises and their regional branches by an average of 15 percent starting June 1 - be implemented.

The planned wage increase is tiered: a 20 percent boost for base salaries up to 2,000 leva, and a 10 percent rise for those above that level.

The union has made clear that if their demands are ignored, they are prepared to escalate with a full strike and refuse to take part in firefighting efforts across the country.

