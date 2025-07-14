Ivan Ivanov Puts Bulgaria Back on Grand Slam Map with Dominant Wimbledon Victory

Ivan Ivanov has written a new chapter in Bulgarian tennis history, becoming the latest Grand Slam champion from the country by winning the Wimbledon junior title in dominant fashion. The 16-year-old from Varna didn’t drop a single set throughout the tournament and sealed his triumph with a 6:2, 6:3 victory over American qualifier Ronit Karki on Court 1 at the All England Tennis Club.

With this win, Ivanov becomes the second Bulgarian junior to win a Grand Slam trophy after Grigor Dimitrov, who claimed titles in London and New York back in 2008. Ivanov is also the fifth Bulgarian to secure a junior Slam crown, following in the footsteps of Manuela Maleeva (Roland Garros 1982), Magdalena Maleeva (winner of three junior titles in 1990), and Sesil Karatantcheva (Roland Garros 2004).

The final began with Ivanov choosing to serve, and he quickly made his intentions clear. He took the opening game, broke Karki immediately after, and consolidated his advantage to go up 3:0. Ivanov's forehand - praised by Toni Nadal as one of the most promising in the sport - proved crucial throughout the match, helping him dictate play from the baseline.

Although Karki managed to get on the scoreboard in the fourth game, he struggled to find rhythm against Ivanov’s relentless pressure. At 5:2, the American served to stay in the set, but Ivanov pounced on his opportunity and converted his first set point with a backhand error from his opponent. The first set lasted just 27 minutes.

The second set followed a similar script. Ivanov broke early again, this time for a 3:1 lead, unleashing a fierce diagonal forehand that left Karki scrambling. At 5:2, the American once more served to extend the match and succeeded, but the outcome felt inevitable. Ivanov served for the championship in the next game and, after forcing a backhand error from Karki, earned two match points. He sealed victory with a crisp backhand down the line, dropping to the grass in celebration to the roar of the crowd.

The win not only secures Ivanov his first Grand Slam title but also guarantees him the No. 1 spot in the junior world rankings starting next week. His performance has been widely praised, especially considering his development at Rafael Nadal's academy, where his explosive forehand has drawn comparisons to elite-level players.

Following the trophy ceremony, Ivanov addressed the crowd in fluent English, thanking his team and supporters: “Thanks to my team and everyone who supported me! I am extremely happy with this success! See you again.”

Ivan Ivanov described his Wimbledon victory as a once-in-a-lifetime experience, calling the opportunity to play in the final a truly special moment for him. Speaking in an interview shared by the Bulgarian Tennis Federation, the young champion reflected on his progress, saying his game improves with each day and every training session. That constant development, he noted, was the key to his success on the court.

He admitted that the semifinal against the German opponent was particularly tough, as it gave him the chance to avenge a previous loss in the Roland Garros semifinals - a win that made his Wimbledon campaign even more meaningful.

While the final may have appeared one-sided, Ivanov emphasized it was more challenging than it looked. "I made it seem easier than it was," he said, before dedicating his title to his team, the entire Bulgarian nation, and all those who have stood behind him on his journey.

Looking ahead, Ivanov set his sights on the next major challenge - the US Open - where he hopes to continue his strong run and deliver another standout performance.