Bulgaria Stuns the USA to Win U19 Women’s Volleyball World Championship

Bulgaria’s girls' national volleyball team under 19 has claimed the world championship title, defeating the United States 3:1 in the final match held in Osijek, Croatia. The victory came with set scores of 21:25, 25:16, 25:17, and 29:27, ending the reign of the American team as world champions. Following their European title, the Bulgarian squad has now reached the top of the world rankings for their age category.

The two teams were familiar rivals, having previously faced each other in the group stage, where Bulgaria had also emerged victorious with a 3:2 win. In the final, however, the Bulgarians were more assertive and confident, delivering a stronger and more convincing performance.

Despite a shaky start in the opening set, where the Americans quickly built a lead of 10:4 and later 14:7, Bulgaria began to find rhythm midway through the game. A serving streak from Denitsa Angelova and several errors from the US side helped close the gap, but the Americans ultimately took the set 25:21, thanks to strong play from Suliane Davis.

The second set saw a shift in momentum. After a balanced start to 7:7, Bulgaria pulled ahead, capitalizing on powerful attacks and capitalizing on American mistakes to take control. The lead grew to 14:7 and later 18:11, with Bulgaria eventually closing out the set 25:16.

Riding high on their momentum, the Bulgarian team entered the third set confidently. Angelova once again made an impact with a serving run that established an early 7:2 lead. Elena Todorova added an ace, and Kalina Veneva and Dimana Ivanova followed up with successful attacks. Bulgaria widened the gap to 20:9 and comfortably secured the set 25:17, moving ahead 2:1 in the match.

The fourth set was tightly contested in the early stages, with Bulgaria pulling ahead 7:4 before the US team responded to level at 9:9 and eventually take the lead 13:10. But the Bulgarians regrouped, tightening their defense and improving reception to regain control and lead 16:14 and 22:19. Although the Americans managed to level the score again, Bulgaria held their nerve in the closing moments. A decisive block from Veneva sealed the victory at 29:27, securing the match 3:1 and the world title.

Top scorers for Bulgaria included Darina Naneva and Alexandra Kitipova, both with 14 points, followed by Edna Todorova and Kalina Veneva with 10 each. On the American side, Suliane Davis led with 17 points, and Macaria Spears added 12.

The winning roster for Bulgaria featured: Dimana Ivanova, Alexandra Kitipova, Kalina Veneva, Vyara Parapunova, Denitsa Angelova, Darina Naneva, and Viktoria Ninova as libero, with contributions from Edna Todorova and others under the leadership of coach Atanas Petrov.