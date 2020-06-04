Bulgaria’s Eurozone Journey:

Opportunities and Challenges of Adopting the Euro in 2026

by Yannis Karamitsios

Bulgaria is set to adopt the euro as its official currency on January 1, 2026, becoming the 21st member of the eurozone. This transition, following the country’s commitment upon joining the European Union in 2007, marks a significant step in its economic integration with the EU. The move to replace the Bulgarian lev, which has been pegged to the euro at a fixed exchange rate of 1: 1.95 since 1997, is expected to bring both opportunities and challenges.

Below, we explore the advantages and disadvantages of Bulgaria’s eurozone accession, drawing on economic, social, and political implications.

Advantages of Joining the Eurozone

Economic Stability and Reduced Currency Risks

Adopting the euro will enhance economic stability by eliminating residual risks of speculative attacks on the lev, which small, open economies often face. The fixed exchange rate already minimizes currency fluctuation risks, but euro adoption will further reduce transaction costs for businesses and consumers by eliminating currency conversion fees. This is estimated to save Bulgarian businesses over 1 billion lev annually. It is particularly beneficial for export-oriented industries and multinational corporations operating in Bulgaria.

Increased Trade and Investment Opportunities

Joining the eurozone is anticipated to boost trade by simplifying cross-border transactions and removing exchange rate costs. This fosters greater integration with the EU’s single market, which is critical for Bulgaria’s export-dependent economy. Euro adoption is likely to attract foreign direct investment due to enhanced economic stability and improved credit ratings. Lower borrowing costs, backed by the ECB’s credibility, will make Bulgaria more attractive to investors, potentially spurring GDP growth.

Price Transparency and Financial Integration

The euro will enhance price transparency, enabling consumers to compare prices across eurozone countries more easily, fostering competition and potentially lowering costs. Bulgaria’s participation in the European Banking Union since 2020, combined with euro adoption, will strengthen financial sector stability by providing access to ECB lending and emergency facilities. This integration is expected to reduce borrowing costs for both the government and private sector, as Bulgaria’s low public debt (24.1% of GDP, the second lowest in the EU) and fiscal discipline align with eurozone standards.

Political and Reputational Benefits

Eurozone membership will position Bulgaria closer to the core of EU policymaking, moving it away from the EU’s “periphery.” This shift carries significant political and reputational benefits, enhancing Bulgaria’s influence in European institutions. The move signals a commitment to deeper EU integration, aligning Bulgaria with some of the most developed economies in Europe, which could bolster institutional trust and improve governance standards.

Disadvantages of joining the eurozone

Loss of Monetary Policy Independence

By adopting the euro, Bulgaria will relinquish control over its monetary policy, as the ECB will dictate interest rates and other monetary decisions. This could pose challenges during economic downturns, as Bulgaria will no longer have the option to devalue its currency to boost export competitiveness. Given that Bulgaria’s economy may face shocks different from those affecting the broader eurozone, aligning with ECB policies could limit its ability to respond flexibly to local conditions, potentially impacting export-dependent sectors.

Risk of Transitional Inflation

A major concern among Bulgarians, with 50% opposing euro adoption according to a 2025 Eurobarometer poll, is the potential for price increases during the currency switch. Businesses may round up prices to the nearest euro, eroding purchasing power, particularly in poorer rural areas. While Bulgaria’s fixed exchange rate to the euro suggests a mild transitional inflation bump, historical examples from other eurozone entrants, like Croatia, indicate short-term price hikes are possible.

Political and Social Resistance

Public opposition, driven partly by nationalist sentiments and concerns over sovereignty, poses a significant challenge. The lev, established in 1880, is seen as a symbol of national identity, and its replacement is perceived by some as a loss of control. Populist and pro-Russian forces continue to oppose euro adoption, leveraging disinformation to stoke fears of economic dependency.

Economic and Structural Challenges

Despite meeting convergence criteria, Bulgaria faces ongoing issues, including high inflation (projected at 3.6% in 2025). There are also serious concerns about money laundering, as evidenced by its placement on the Financial Action Task Force’s “grey list.” These factors could undermine competitiveness if not addressed. Additionally, Bulgaria’s reliance on fossil fuels, skills shortages, and deficiencies in education and public administration may hinder its ability to fully capitalize on eurozone benefits.

Transition Costs for Businesses

Businesses will incur costs to adapt systems to the euro, including updating point-of-sale systems, accounting software, and price tags. While these costs are considered manageable, they could disproportionately affect small businesses with limited resources.

Conclusion

Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro in 2026 promises significant advantages, including enhanced economic stability, increased trade and investment, price transparency, and stronger EU integration. These benefits align with Bulgaria’s long-term goal of converging with developed EU economies. However, the loss of monetary policy independence, potential for transitional inflation, and public resistance pose notable challenges. Bulgaria can maximize the benefits of eurozone membership while mitigating its drawbacks. The success of this transition will depend on effective governance, public engagement, and sustained economic reforms to ensure long-term prosperity for Bulgarian citizens and businesses.

About the author:

Yannis Karamitsios is a lawyer from Greece, based in Brussels. He is an active member of the European federalist movement and author of the book ‘Time for a European Federation’ (Peter Lang, 2021) https://www.peterlang.com/document/1159144