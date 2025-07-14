Bulgarian National Bank to Launch First Euro-Denominated Gold Coins in 2026

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will begin issuing commemorative coins in euros starting next year, as outlined in its latest Monetary Program. This marks the first time the central bank will mint gold coins in the European currency, coinciding with Bulgaria’s planned eurozone accession in January 2026.

The first of these coins, titled St. Virgin Mary - Golden Apple, will be released in January and offered in denominations of 10, 20, 50, and 100 euros. It continues the long-running "Christianity" series and will be of particular interest to numismatists and collectors. That same month, the BNB will also issue a silver coin commemorating 125 Years of Electric Trams in Bulgaria, to be released in a 10-euro denomination.

In March, a copper coin will be issued in honor of the 150th anniversary of the birth of famed Bulgarian actor Krastyo Sarafov. It will carry a face value of 2 euros. Another release will follow in April - a silver coin celebrating the Preobrazhenski Monastery (Transfiguration Monastery), also with a denomination of 10 euros.

The BNB is preparing to issue a second gold coin in October 2026. It will be dedicated to St. Ivan Rilski (John of Rila) and will come in a 100-euro denomination, rounding out the year’s planned coinage.

Looking further ahead, the bank’s program for 2027 includes six commemorative coins - two gold, three silver, and one copper. The gold coins will be titled St. Martyrs Faith, Hope and Love and their Mother Sophia and St. Virgin Mary - Golden Apple. In 2028, the BNB intends to release five new commemorative issues, including four silver coins and one copper piece.