Bulgaria Earns First-Ever High Investment Grade Rating from Scope Ratings

Scope Ratings has upgraded Bulgaria’s long-term credit rating from ‘BBB+’ to ‘A-’ in both local and foreign currency terms. This marks the first time the country has achieved a rating considered to be within the high investment-grade category. The rating is accompanied by a stable outlook, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The agency emphasized that Bulgaria’s upcoming accession to the eurozone will significantly strengthen its credit profile. It pointed to the elimination of currency risk, enhanced flexibility in monetary policy, and improved access to eurozone capital markets as key benefits. These factors are expected to bolster overall financial stability and contribute to reduced borrowing costs for both the public sector and private enterprises.

Additionally, Scope highlighted that joining the euro area will allow Bulgarian banks to tap into the liquidity and support mechanisms of the European Central Bank. The country itself will gain access to the European Stability Mechanism, further reinforcing financial resilience.

In terms of economic growth, Scope Ratings projects that Bulgaria’s GDP will rise by 2.6% in 2025 and 2.9% in 2026, following a 2.8% increase in 2024. This steady expansion is attributed in part to continued access to substantial EU funding, which is expected to sustain economic momentum.

Over the medium term, eurozone membership is likely to boost Bulgaria’s attractiveness to foreign investors and strengthen trade ties with other member states. This deeper economic integration is seen as a critical factor in reinforcing the country’s positive macroeconomic prospects.