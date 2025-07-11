Bulgarian Man Sentenced to Two Years in Komotini for Burning Greek Flag

A 26-year-old Bulgarian man has been sentenced to two years in prison by a court in Komotini, Greece, for desecrating the country’s national flag - a charge that, under Greek law, carries the maximum penalty for such an offense. The incident sparked indignation among residents of the city, who shared their reactions with local media.

According to accounts, the Bulgarian man removed the Greek flag from the facade of a government office responsible for issuing and certifying documents for Greek citizens. Notably, the facility does not serve foreigners, and the Bulgarian was not among those seeking services at the time. Once he took down the flag, he reportedly set it on fire in front of the building, an act that prompted bystanders to alert the authorities.

Police responded quickly and arrested the individual, who was brought before court and sentenced the same day. Investigators have not publicly shared the motive behind the act, which was described as one of hooliganism.

The man, whose identity was not disclosed by police, had reportedly been living and working in a nearby village in the Komotini region for several years. The severity of the sentence, lawyers noted, reflects the legal and symbolic weight of the crime under Greek law, particularly given the inflammatory nature of the act and its location.