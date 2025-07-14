Bulgarian Central Bank: Eurozone Entry to Drive Banking Shifts and Inflation Trends in 2025–2027

Business » FINANCE | July 12, 2025, Saturday // 15:45
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Central Bank: Eurozone Entry to Drive Banking Shifts and Inflation Trends in 2025–2027 Bulgarian National Bank @Stella Ivanova

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) projects that Bulgaria’s real GDP will continue expanding steadily over the coming years. According to the central bank’s latest "Macroeconomic Forecast," economic growth is expected to reach 2.9% in 2025, followed by a moderate slowdown to 2.7% in both 2026 and 2027, levels close to those recorded in 2024.

Private consumption is anticipated to remain the primary driver of GDP growth throughout the forecast horizon. In contrast, net exports are likely to weigh on overall growth, largely due to subdued external demand for Bulgarian products and services, alongside domestic factors that are seen as constraining export activity.

The BNB forecasts a notable shift in deposit dynamics ahead of Bulgaria’s planned adoption of the euro on January 1, 2026. In the second half of 2025, annual deposit growth is expected to accelerate, driven by increased placement of available cash into bank accounts in preparation for the currency conversion. Simultaneously, Bulgaria’s eurozone accession is expected to enhance the transmission of the European Central Bank’s monetary policy to local monetary conditions.

While credit growth in the non-government sector is projected to gradually decelerate, it will remain at comparatively elevated levels over the 2025–2027 period. This trend reflects broader monetary and macroeconomic developments tied to Bulgaria’s integration into the eurozone.

On the inflation front, the BNB anticipates an uptick in 2025. Average annual inflation, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is expected to rise to 3.6%, up from 2.6% in 2024. This acceleration is likely to be most pronounced in the categories of food and services. Among the main inflationary pressures are higher labor costs, strong private consumption, increases in regulated prices for specific goods and services, and adjustments in excise duties, particularly on tobacco products.

In 2026, inflation is projected to remain close to 2025 levels before easing slightly to 3.3% in 2027. Throughout this period, core inflation is expected to stay elevated and continue serving as the dominant contributor to overall inflation levels.

The BNB’s updated projections reflect several adjustments compared to earlier forecasts. Notably, GDP growth expectations for 2025 and especially 2026 have been revised upward. However, the outlook for 2027 has been slightly downgraded, primarily due to changes in net export dynamics. Meanwhile, the inflation forecast for 2025 has been revised downward, taking into account lower anticipated increases in regulated prices and an updated assumption for reduced crude oil costs. For 2026 and 2027, however, inflation projections have been adjusted upward, with persistent core inflation playing a key role in the revision.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BNB, GDP, Bulgaria, inflation, euro

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Energy Sector Poised for Growth as Eurozone Entry Spurs Major Funding Boost

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov shared encouraging news for Bulgaria’s energy sector, highlighting that financial institutions are prepared to provide funding eight times greater than what is required for the construction

Business » Energy | July 14, 2025, Monday // 23:00

FROM TODAY: New Toll Cameras Begin Catching Emergency Lane Violators Across Bulgaria

Starting today, toll cameras on Bulgaria’s highways will begin issuing fines to drivers caught using emergency lanes unlawfully

Society | July 14, 2025, Monday // 23:00

No Euro Prices on Fuel Pumps Yet: Bulgaria’s Gas Stations to Use Alternative Displays

From August, the familiar large digital boards and fuel pumps at gas stations across Bulgaria will not be showing prices simultaneously in both leva and euros

Business | July 14, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgarian National Bank to Launch First Euro-Denominated Gold Coins in 2026

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will begin issuing commemorative coins in euros starting next year

Business » Finance | July 13, 2025, Sunday // 10:03

This Was Just a Warm-Up: What Bulgaria Must Tackle After Joining the Eurozone

The European Council's decisions from July 8, 2025, marked the final approval for Bulgaria to adopt the euro as its official currency starting January 1, 2026

Business » Finance | July 13, 2025, Sunday // 10:00

Bulgaria Earns First-Ever High Investment Grade Rating from Scope Ratings

Scope Ratings has upgraded Bulgaria’s long-term credit rating from ‘BBB+’ to ‘A-’ in both local and foreign currency terms

Business | July 13, 2025, Sunday // 09:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgarian National Bank to Launch First Euro-Denominated Gold Coins in 2026

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will begin issuing commemorative coins in euros starting next year

Business » Finance | July 13, 2025, Sunday // 10:03

This Was Just a Warm-Up: What Bulgaria Must Tackle After Joining the Eurozone

The European Council's decisions from July 8, 2025, marked the final approval for Bulgaria to adopt the euro as its official currency starting January 1, 2026

Business » Finance | July 13, 2025, Sunday // 10:00

Fitch and S&P Upgrade Bulgaria’s Credit Rating on Eurozone Accession Momentum

Two leading global credit rating agencies, Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings, have raised Bulgaria’s long-term foreign currency credit rating to ‘BBB+’ with a stable outlook, marking the highest level in the medium investment-grade tier

Business » Finance | July 11, 2025, Friday // 10:13

Bulgarian Economist: The Euro Brings Opportunities, Not Guarantees

The adoption of the euro inevitably brings a degree of unease and uncertainty, much like the introduction of the currency board in the 1990s

Business » Finance | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 12:03

Loan Interest Rates to Stay Stable as Bulgaria Transitions to the Euro, Says Expert

Loan interest rates in Bulgaria are expected to stay stable even after the transition to the euro

Business » Finance | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 08:28

Bulgaria Launches Official Online Calculator for Euro Conversion

The Ministry of Finance has introduced an online currency conversion calculator, now available on the official euro adoption website for Bulgaria - evroto.bg

Business » Finance | July 9, 2025, Wednesday // 16:42
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria