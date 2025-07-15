Bulgarian Energy Sector Poised for Growth as Eurozone Entry Spurs Major Funding Boost

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov shared encouraging news for Bulgaria’s energy sector, highlighting that financial institutions are prepared to provide funding eight times greater than what is required for the construction of the Vertical Gas Corridor infrastructure. He attributed this favorable development to the positive momentum following Brussels’ announcement confirming Bulgaria’s eurozone entry starting January 2026.

Stankov noted that the country has already begun the process of selecting a financing institution for the Vertical Gas Corridor project. Bulgaria is the first nation to actively work on this critical infrastructure.

The minister emphasized the scale and advantage of the financing terms, with interest rates below 2 percent, significantly better than expected. Since these funds are secured through a state guarantee, it reflects strong confidence from financial institutions in Bulgaria’s economic stability and reaffirms their interest in the national energy sector, a trust also demonstrated recently during the bond issuance.

Stankov pointed out that this boost is a direct result of the positive developments surrounding Bulgaria’s imminent adoption of the euro. He also recalled inspecting a shipment of 2,526 pipes for the Vertical Gas Corridor at Burgas port on July 8. This shipment represents the second batch for the project, following an earlier delivery in late March, some of which has already been installed along the Kulata-Kresna section, according to the Ministry of Energy.