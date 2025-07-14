FROM TODAY: New Toll Cameras Begin Catching Emergency Lane Violators Across Bulgaria

Starting today, toll cameras on Bulgaria’s highways will begin issuing fines to drivers caught using emergency lanes unlawfully, announced on Nova TV, Professor Oleg Asenov, director of the National Toll Administration.

The cameras are already operational, and tickets for violations are generated and forwarded to the Ministry of Interior within three to four minutes after detection. The penalty for driving in the emergency lane illegally starts at 1,000 leva along with a three-month driver’s license suspension. Repeat offenders face a fine of 4,000 leva and a six-month license revocation.

No fines have been officially issued yet, as the system has been in testing mode. During the recent weekend, over 400 drivers were recorded violating the rules under this trial phase.

From autumn onwards, the toll cameras will also be used to catch speeding drivers.

Professor Asenov emphasized, “It will soon become clear to everyone that the state is functioning and committed to protecting its citizens and saving lives.”

In parallel, the government has announced a tender for the purchase of 1,200 new cameras. These devices will be integrated into the automatic traffic counting system to aid in budgeting for road repairs and planning, with no overlap in existing functions, according to Asenov.