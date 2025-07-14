FROM TODAY: New Toll Cameras Begin Catching Emergency Lane Violators Across Bulgaria

Society | July 14, 2025, Monday // 08:30
Bulgaria: FROM TODAY: New Toll Cameras Begin Catching Emergency Lane Violators Across Bulgaria

Starting today, toll cameras on Bulgaria’s highways will begin issuing fines to drivers caught using emergency lanes unlawfully, announced on Nova TV, Professor Oleg Asenov, director of the National Toll Administration.

The cameras are already operational, and tickets for violations are generated and forwarded to the Ministry of Interior within three to four minutes after detection. The penalty for driving in the emergency lane illegally starts at 1,000 leva along with a three-month driver’s license suspension. Repeat offenders face a fine of 4,000 leva and a six-month license revocation.

No fines have been officially issued yet, as the system has been in testing mode. During the recent weekend, over 400 drivers were recorded violating the rules under this trial phase.

From autumn onwards, the toll cameras will also be used to catch speeding drivers.

Professor Asenov emphasized, “It will soon become clear to everyone that the state is functioning and committed to protecting its citizens and saving lives.”

In parallel, the government has announced a tender for the purchase of 1,200 new cameras. These devices will be integrated into the automatic traffic counting system to aid in budgeting for road repairs and planning, with no overlap in existing functions, according to Asenov.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cameras, Bulgaria, fines

Related Articles:

Euro Adoption in Bulgaria: Honest Traders Can Prevail if Consumers Stay Vigilant

The adoption of the euro in Bulgaria presents a chance to improve the marketplace by creating an environment where honest businesses can thrive, ultimately benefiting consumers

Business | July 15, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Finance Deputy Minister: Credit Upgrades Reflect Trust in Bulgaria’s Stability and Eurozone Path

Deputy Finance Minister Metodi Metodiev described the recent upgrades to Bulgaria’s credit rating by three international agencies as a clear sign of growing investor confidence

Business » Finance | July 15, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Unstable Weather in Western Bulgaria: Showers and Thunderstorms Expected on July 15

Unstable conditions are expected across parts of western and central Bulgaria on Tuesday, with localized rain showers and thunderstorms developing during the day

Society » Environment | July 14, 2025, Monday // 17:01

Bulgaria Has Some of the EU’s Highest Prices for Flour, Rice and Dairy Products

Flour, rice, and fresh milk are now some of the priciest goods in Bulgaria when compared to the rest of the European Union

Society | July 14, 2025, Monday // 16:35

Bulgarian President Urges North Macedonia to Fulfill EU Commitments on Bulgarian Minority

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, speaking at a joint press conference with Croatian President Zoran Milanović in Zagreb, stated that the Republic of North Macedonia is obstructing its own path to the European Union

Politics | July 14, 2025, Monday // 14:39

Bulgarian Energy Sector Poised for Growth as Eurozone Entry Spurs Major Funding Boost

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov shared encouraging news for Bulgaria’s energy sector, highlighting that financial institutions are prepared to provide funding eight times greater than what is required for the construction

Business » Energy | July 14, 2025, Monday // 14:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

ECHR Sides with Sofia Municipality in Roma Housing Case, Lifts Interim Measures

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has annulled the interim measures previously imposed in the case concerning the Roma residents of the "Zaharna Fabrika" neighborhood in Sofia

Society | July 14, 2025, Monday // 18:26

Temporary Disruption on Sofia Metro Line 4: No Service to 'Obelya' Due to Station Construction

The fourth line of the Sofia metro (M4) will temporarily suspend service to its final stop at "Obelya" station

Society | July 14, 2025, Monday // 18:08

New Sanctions and Controls Proposed to Prevent Unfair Price Hikes in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian government is preparing to introduce amendments to the Euro Introduction Act aimed at curbing unjustified price increases during the transition to the euro

Society | July 14, 2025, Monday // 17:05

Unstable Weather in Western Bulgaria: Showers and Thunderstorms Expected on July 15

Unstable conditions are expected across parts of western and central Bulgaria on Tuesday, with localized rain showers and thunderstorms developing during the day

Society » Environment | July 14, 2025, Monday // 17:01

Bulgaria Has Some of the EU’s Highest Prices for Flour, Rice and Dairy Products

Flour, rice, and fresh milk are now some of the priciest goods in Bulgaria when compared to the rest of the European Union

Society | July 14, 2025, Monday // 16:35

Mass Evacuation Near Burgas After Fire Engulfs Dozens of Houses

A major fire broke out late Monday morning in the "Ostricite 2" villa zone near the city of Burgas, leading to significant property damage and a large-scale evacuation effort

Society » Incidents | July 14, 2025, Monday // 14:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria