Germany’s Army Faces Soldier Shortage: Is Mandatory Military Service Inevitable?

World » EU | July 13, 2025, Sunday // 09:31
Germany is facing increasing pressure to bolster its defense capabilities amid new security challenges, yet the Bundeswehr struggles with a significant personnel shortage, DW reports. Efforts to attract recruits have intensified, including campaigns in unconventional venues and increased funding, but concerns remain about whether voluntary enlistment alone can fill the gap of up to 60,000 soldiers.

Prospective soldiers must meet certain physical standards, demonstrated through a sports test at recruitment centers like the one in Erfurt. While not everyone passes, the urgent need for new personnel means there may be opportunities beyond just those with strong athletic backgrounds.

The conflict in Ukraine has changed the mindset of young people,” notes Colonel Kim Frerichs, head of the Erfurt career center. He reports a notable rise - around 20 percent - in both applications and enlistments compared to the previous year, reflecting growing interest in military service.

Since the suspension of mandatory conscription, the Bundeswehr has relied solely on volunteers, welcoming both men and women. However, despite recent gains in recruitment, many experts believe that reviving compulsory service is inevitable to meet substantial force requirements.

To significantly boost numbers, I think introducing mandatory service elements will be necessary,” Colonel Frerichs stresses.

Among those considering a military career is Tom, who recently completed vocational training. Motivated by a desire to contribute to his country, Tom acknowledges the unstable international landscape and is open to serving for several years.

I recognize the turbulence in global politics. I’ve benefited from things like free education and want to give back. Serving for a few years doesn’t bother me,” he says.

Tom is currently consulting with career advisors in Erfurt. If he commits to a longer-term contract, deployment abroad is a possibility - a topic he has yet to discuss with his family.

