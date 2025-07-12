Bulgaria Uncovers 12 Illegal Care Homes in One Month, Over 400 Residents Removed

Society | July 12, 2025, Saturday // 11:14
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Uncovers 12 Illegal Care Homes in One Month, Over 400 Residents Removed

Over the course of nearly a month, Bulgarian authorities have uncovered 12 illegal residential facilities, often referred to as "houses of horrors," resulting in the removal of more than 400 individuals, Social Minister Borislav Gutsanov reported.

Minister Gutsanov took the opportunity to recognize and commend the social workers who have been instrumental in identifying these unauthorized homes for senior citizens. The inspections are ongoing, with recent operations including a facility in the Sofia region, the Ministry of Social Affairs confirmed.

Addressing the teams from the Agency for the Quality of Social Services and the Agency for Social Assistance, Gutsanov expressed deep gratitude: "You were the quiet heroes. I thank you sincerely." He emphasized that all displaced residents from the uncovered homes have been placed in appropriate care settings such as elder care homes, hospices, and hospitals, assuring that in their later years, these individuals should experience security and state protection.

Reflecting on the situation, Gutsanov noted a troubling societal issue: of the initial five homes inspected with close to 230 residents, only 38 had any contact with their relatives. He described this as a clear sign of moral decay and stated, “This truly exceeds any reasonable standard of normality.

Recently, a tip regarding a home in the Sofia region prompted immediate inspection. Victoria Tahova, Executive Director of the Agency for the Quality of Social Services, said the investigation began promptly and is expected to conclude today. The facility, housing 25 people, is licensed and no serious violations were found so far. Tahova noted, “Whenever a report is received, inspections happen immediately.

Another facility under scrutiny is an unlicensed home in Pomorie, which was previously a hospice. The ongoing inspection revealed 25 residents, some in serious condition, and authorities are actively investigating the situation on-site.

Meanwhile, the Agency is preparing to evaluate 111 buildings proposed by mayors as potential new residential homes, with the aim of identifying those best suited for opening.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, Gutsanov, homes, houses

Related Articles:

Skopje Mayor with Bulgarian Citizenship Attacked - Calls for Urgent Protection from Bulgarian MEP

The Mayor of Skopje, Danela Arsovska - who holds Bulgarian citizenship - was attacked in broad daylight while carrying out her official duties in the city’s Cair district

Politics | July 12, 2025, Saturday // 16:28

Bulgarian Man Sentenced to Two Years in Komotini for Burning Greek Flag

A 26-year-old Bulgarian man has been sentenced to two years in prison by a court in Komotini, Greece

Society » Incidents | July 12, 2025, Saturday // 16:13

American Medical Robotics Giant Launches High-Tech Plant in Bulgaria

An American company specializing in robotic and minimally invasive surgery has launched a new production facility in the Bulgarian town of Parvomay, marking a key step in its European expansion

Business | July 12, 2025, Saturday // 09:45

Bulgaria and North Macedonia Advance Stryker Combat Vehicle Capabilities with U.S. Support

Between July 9 and 11, the Central Military Club in Sofia hosted the first coordination conference aimed at developing the core capabilities of Bulgaria’s and North Macedonia’s Land Forces in operating and integrating Stryker combat vehicles

Politics » Defense | July 12, 2025, Saturday // 08:03

Bulgarian Citizen Arrested in Komotini for Burning Greek Flag

A 26-year-old Bulgarian national has been arrested in the northeastern Greek town of Komotini for allegedly desecrating a national symbol

Society » Incidents | July 11, 2025, Friday // 15:09

Bulgarian Pop-Folk Singer Caught Drunk Driving (Again!) with 6-Year-Old in Car

Bulgarian pop-folk singer Debora Ivanova has been taken into custody and formally charged after being caught driving with a blood alcohol level

Crime | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 16:27
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgarian Man Sentenced to Two Years in Komotini for Burning Greek Flag

A 26-year-old Bulgarian man has been sentenced to two years in prison by a court in Komotini, Greece

Society » Incidents | July 12, 2025, Saturday // 16:13

Bulgaria Braces for Hot and Sunny Weekend: Highs to Reach 36°C

The weather across Bulgaria on Saturday will be mostly sunny, although temporary increases in cloudiness are expected in the eastern regions and mountainous areas

Society » Environment | July 11, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Bulgarian Citizen Arrested in Komotini for Burning Greek Flag

A 26-year-old Bulgarian national has been arrested in the northeastern Greek town of Komotini for allegedly desecrating a national symbol

Society » Incidents | July 11, 2025, Friday // 15:09

Sozopol Transforms into Bulgaria’s Cultural Heartbeat with Apollonia Arts Festival 2025

Sozopol is once again set to become Bulgaria’s summer cultural hub as the Apollonia Arts Festival returns this year from August 28 to September 6

Society » Culture | July 11, 2025, Friday // 09:12

Bulgaria Weather Forecast for July 11: Mostly Sunny with Afternoon Showers in Northeast and Mountains

On July 11, the weather across Bulgaria will be predominantly sunny, though cloud cover is expected to increase at times, especially during the afternoon

Society » Environment | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 17:35

Fatal Work Accident Near Sofia: Two Ukrainians Killed by Torn-Off Metal Sheets

Two Ukrainian nationals, aged 18 and 35, lost their lives in a tragic accident while working on a roof in the village of Gara Elin Pelin near Sofia

Society » Incidents | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 16:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria