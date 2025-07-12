Bulgaria Uncovers 12 Illegal Care Homes in One Month, Over 400 Residents Removed

Over the course of nearly a month, Bulgarian authorities have uncovered 12 illegal residential facilities, often referred to as "houses of horrors," resulting in the removal of more than 400 individuals, Social Minister Borislav Gutsanov reported.

Minister Gutsanov took the opportunity to recognize and commend the social workers who have been instrumental in identifying these unauthorized homes for senior citizens. The inspections are ongoing, with recent operations including a facility in the Sofia region, the Ministry of Social Affairs confirmed.

Addressing the teams from the Agency for the Quality of Social Services and the Agency for Social Assistance, Gutsanov expressed deep gratitude: "You were the quiet heroes. I thank you sincerely." He emphasized that all displaced residents from the uncovered homes have been placed in appropriate care settings such as elder care homes, hospices, and hospitals, assuring that in their later years, these individuals should experience security and state protection.

Reflecting on the situation, Gutsanov noted a troubling societal issue: of the initial five homes inspected with close to 230 residents, only 38 had any contact with their relatives. He described this as a clear sign of moral decay and stated, “This truly exceeds any reasonable standard of normality.”

Recently, a tip regarding a home in the Sofia region prompted immediate inspection. Victoria Tahova, Executive Director of the Agency for the Quality of Social Services, said the investigation began promptly and is expected to conclude today. The facility, housing 25 people, is licensed and no serious violations were found so far. Tahova noted, “Whenever a report is received, inspections happen immediately.”

Another facility under scrutiny is an unlicensed home in Pomorie, which was previously a hospice. The ongoing inspection revealed 25 residents, some in serious condition, and authorities are actively investigating the situation on-site.

Meanwhile, the Agency is preparing to evaluate 111 buildings proposed by mayors as potential new residential homes, with the aim of identifying those best suited for opening.