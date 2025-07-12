American Medical Robotics Giant Launches High-Tech Plant in Bulgaria

An American company specializing in robotic and minimally invasive surgery has launched a new production facility in the Bulgarian town of Parvomay, marking a key step in its European expansion, BNR reported. The new base, part of Intuitive’s global operations, is located in the Plovdiv region and will manufacture 3D endoscopes and micro-optical parts for the da Vinci Surgical System - a robotic platform used by approximately 90,000 surgeons across the globe. This marks Intuitive’s first facility in Bulgaria and its third in Europe, after Germany. The investment totals €42 million.

Harald Haigis, General Manager for Europe at Intuitive, emphasized Bulgaria's strengths, citing its established optical manufacturing capabilities, strategic position, and reliable pool of engineering professionals as decisive factors for choosing the country.

The new site spans over 17,000 square meters of office and production space, divided across two buildings. The company currently employs more than 110 people in Parvomay and plans to expand the workforce to 300. The plant was built with an emphasis on energy efficiency, environmental responsibility, and a high-quality working environment. Engineers and technicians will focus on the assembly of precision components, while support functions such as HR, finance, and IT will be handled locally.

Stoyan Stoyanov, Intuitive’s Senior Director of Operations for Bulgaria, underlined the company’s commitment to providing a top-tier working environment, stating that this has been a key focus in attracting and retaining skilled personnel.

Deputy Minister of Innovation and Growth Krasimir Yakimov called the investment significant not just for Parvomay and the Plovdiv region but for the entire country. He noted that the presence of a world-class technology firm reflects Bulgaria's growing appeal to high-tech manufacturers and aligns with the government’s priority to support innovation in the healthcare sector.

The opening ceremony was attended by local and regional officials, including Parvomay Mayor Nikolay Mitkov and Plovdiv Regional Governor Prof. Dr. Hristina Yancheva. Representatives from government agencies, hospitals, academic institutions, and industry associations were also present.

The inauguration of the Bulgarian facility coincides with Intuitive’s 30th anniversary. Founded in 1995 in California, the company developed the da Vinci Surgical System, which has enabled nearly 17 million procedures worldwide.

