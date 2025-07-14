No Euro Prices on Fuel Pumps Yet: Bulgaria’s Gas Stations to Use Alternative Displays

Business | July 14, 2025, Monday // 12:17
Bulgaria: No Euro Prices on Fuel Pumps Yet: Bulgaria’s Gas Stations to Use Alternative Displays

From August, the familiar large digital boards and fuel pumps at gas stations across Bulgaria will not be showing prices simultaneously in both leva and euros. The reason? Technical limitations. Instead, the dual display of currencies will be visible on printed receipts at the point of sale.

To make the transition happen, each station must undergo a technical upgrade. A specialist technician will need to visit every location and install a new fiscal printer compatible with the dual-currency format. "Around 3,000 cash register systems will need upgrading," said Svetoslav Benchev, head of the Bulgarian Petroleum and Gas Association (BPGA), in an interview with BNR.

Until the physical displays are updated, fuel retailers have the freedom to choose alternative methods for showing euro-denominated prices. These include putting up printed signs in shop windows, using internal digital screens, or placing stickers directly on the fuel pumps.

Looking ahead to January 1, when the euro becomes official tender alongside the lev, additional security measures will also be necessary. According to Benchev, filling stations will need to keep cash in both currencies on-site, which creates new risks that must be managed.

Another unresolved question is how to handle customer loyalty and discount cards in the new dual-currency environment. The BPGA has asked the National Revenue Agency and the Ministry of Finance for guidance on how discounts will be converted from leva to euros going forward.

Source: BNR interview

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: gas stations, euro, Bulgaria, prices

Related Articles:

Euro Adoption in Bulgaria: Honest Traders Can Prevail if Consumers Stay Vigilant

The adoption of the euro in Bulgaria presents a chance to improve the marketplace by creating an environment where honest businesses can thrive, ultimately benefiting consumers

Business | July 15, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Finance Deputy Minister: Credit Upgrades Reflect Trust in Bulgaria’s Stability and Eurozone Path

Deputy Finance Minister Metodi Metodiev described the recent upgrades to Bulgaria’s credit rating by three international agencies as a clear sign of growing investor confidence

Business » Finance | July 15, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

New Sanctions and Controls Proposed to Prevent Unfair Price Hikes in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian government is preparing to introduce amendments to the Euro Introduction Act aimed at curbing unjustified price increases during the transition to the euro

Society | July 14, 2025, Monday // 17:05

Unstable Weather in Western Bulgaria: Showers and Thunderstorms Expected on July 15

Unstable conditions are expected across parts of western and central Bulgaria on Tuesday, with localized rain showers and thunderstorms developing during the day

Society » Environment | July 14, 2025, Monday // 17:01

Bulgaria Has Some of the EU’s Highest Prices for Flour, Rice and Dairy Products

Flour, rice, and fresh milk are now some of the priciest goods in Bulgaria when compared to the rest of the European Union

Society | July 14, 2025, Monday // 16:35

Bulgarian President Urges North Macedonia to Fulfill EU Commitments on Bulgarian Minority

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, speaking at a joint press conference with Croatian President Zoran Milanović in Zagreb, stated that the Republic of North Macedonia is obstructing its own path to the European Union

Politics | July 14, 2025, Monday // 14:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Fake Bulgarian Banknote Detected Despite Passing Automated Test

A counterfeit 100-BGN banknote has been detected in Sofia, despite having passed through a money verification machine without raising any flags

Business | July 14, 2025, Monday // 17:11

Sofia’s Property Market Sees Unusual Shift: Home Purchases Outpace Rentals

A new trend is emerging in Sofia's real estate scene - property sales are outpacing rentals, reversing a pattern that has dominated the past decade

Business » Properties | July 14, 2025, Monday // 15:15

Bulgarian Energy Sector Poised for Growth as Eurozone Entry Spurs Major Funding Boost

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov shared encouraging news for Bulgaria’s energy sector, highlighting that financial institutions are prepared to provide funding eight times greater than what is required for the construction

Business » Energy | July 14, 2025, Monday // 14:16

Thousands of Bulgarians with Real Estate in Greece Face Tax Inspections

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) has launched a large-scale inspection targeting thousands of Bulgarian citizens who own real estate abroad

Business » Properties | July 14, 2025, Monday // 10:43

Bulgarian National Bank to Launch First Euro-Denominated Gold Coins in 2026

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will begin issuing commemorative coins in euros starting next year

Business » Finance | July 13, 2025, Sunday // 10:03

This Was Just a Warm-Up: What Bulgaria Must Tackle After Joining the Eurozone

The European Council's decisions from July 8, 2025, marked the final approval for Bulgaria to adopt the euro as its official currency starting January 1, 2026

Business » Finance | July 13, 2025, Sunday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria