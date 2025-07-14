No Euro Prices on Fuel Pumps Yet: Bulgaria’s Gas Stations to Use Alternative Displays

From August, the familiar large digital boards and fuel pumps at gas stations across Bulgaria will not be showing prices simultaneously in both leva and euros. The reason? Technical limitations. Instead, the dual display of currencies will be visible on printed receipts at the point of sale.

To make the transition happen, each station must undergo a technical upgrade. A specialist technician will need to visit every location and install a new fiscal printer compatible with the dual-currency format. "Around 3,000 cash register systems will need upgrading," said Svetoslav Benchev, head of the Bulgarian Petroleum and Gas Association (BPGA), in an interview with BNR.

Until the physical displays are updated, fuel retailers have the freedom to choose alternative methods for showing euro-denominated prices. These include putting up printed signs in shop windows, using internal digital screens, or placing stickers directly on the fuel pumps.

Looking ahead to January 1, when the euro becomes official tender alongside the lev, additional security measures will also be necessary. According to Benchev, filling stations will need to keep cash in both currencies on-site, which creates new risks that must be managed.

Another unresolved question is how to handle customer loyalty and discount cards in the new dual-currency environment. The BPGA has asked the National Revenue Agency and the Ministry of Finance for guidance on how discounts will be converted from leva to euros going forward.

Source: BNR interview