Bulgaria and Kuwait Deepen Economic Ties: Focus on Investment and Trade Expansion

Minister of Economy and Industry Petar Dilov met with the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Bulgaria, H.E. Ghazi Hamed Alfadhli, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral economic and trade relations, with a particular focus on attracting Kuwaiti investment into the Bulgarian economy.

During the conversation, Minister Dilov emphasized that drawing Kuwaiti capital to Bulgaria remains a top priority. He described Kuwait as a strategic partner in the Gulf region and underscored the untapped potential for expanding economic ties. According to the minister, Bulgaria currently offers attractive investment conditions, strengthened further by the recent upgrade of its long-term credit rating by S&P and Fitch. These upgrades follow the EU’s decision this week approving Bulgaria’s eurozone accession, which is expected to take effect on January 1, 2026.

Dilov pointed to sectors with high added value as areas for possible collaboration, suggesting that Bulgaria could serve as a stable and trustworthy location for Kuwaiti businesses to develop production facilities and research centers.

Ambassador Alfadhli, on his part, reaffirmed Kuwait’s view of Bulgaria as a key and dependable partner in Europe. He highlighted Bulgaria’s strategic role as a gateway to the European market, positioning it as a valuable hub for Kuwaiti economic activity on the continent.

Minister Dilov also proposed reviving the Joint Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation, whose last session took place in 2006. Both sides discussed initiatives to encourage direct engagement between the business communities of the two countries, including joint business forums and official trade visits. It was revealed that a delegation of Bulgarian companies is expected to travel to Kuwait this autumn in search of new commercial opportunities and partnerships.