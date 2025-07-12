Türkiye Marks Milestone in Counter-Terrorism with PKK Disarmament in Sulaymaniyah

Politics » DIPLOMACY | July 11, 2025, Friday // 16:12
Bulgaria: Türkiye Marks Milestone in Counter-Terrorism with PKK Disarmament in Sulaymaniyah

As part of its "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative, the Turkish government is underscoring a significant advancement in its regional security efforts, as outlined in a media statement from the Turkish Embassy in Sofia. On July 11, 2025, a significant development took place in the northern Iraqi city of Sulaymaniyah, where members of the PKK laid down their arms - an event Turkish authorities describe as a turning point in their multi-stage disarmament initiative.

According to a senior Turkish official, this act represents a key phase - the third stage - in a long-term process aimed at the dismantling of the PKK's armed capacity. The official emphasized that this marks a decisive and irreversible shift, providing an opening for real peace and the safeguarding of civilian life after decades of violence. Türkiye, the official noted, remains committed to backing all efforts focused on permanent disarmament, regional stability, and reconciliation.

Behind the scenes, this latest development forms part of a structured five-stage roadmap towards durable peace. The first step - the launch of a political initiative - came through a peace-oriented appeal from the People's Alliance, which laid the groundwork for national consensus on ending terrorism. The second phase involved a public disarmament call from PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan, urging militants to lay down arms.

The third stage, now unfolding in Sulaymaniyah, entails the supervised disbandment and decommissioning of the PKK’s armed elements. This phase is designed to be definitive and non-reversible. Following this will be a fourth phase, focused on legal reintegration - providing mechanisms to ensure justice and lawful return for individuals while safeguarding broader stability. The fifth and final stage envisions long-term social and psychological rehabilitation: addressing the needs of communities affected by conflict, fostering reconciliation, and enabling full reintegration into civilian life.

The Turkish government sees this sequence of events not only as a domestic achievement, but also as a regional opportunity - one that can foster peace across borders and reduce the risk of renewed violence.

Source: Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Sofia

