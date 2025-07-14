Bulgaria Braces for Hot and Sunny Weekend: Highs to Reach 36°C

The weather across Bulgaria on Saturday will be mostly sunny, although temporary increases in cloudiness are expected in the eastern regions and mountainous areas. Winds will be light, coming from the north. Daytime temperatures will range from 28°C to 33°C, with the capital Sofia seeing around 30°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, sunny skies will dominate, though clouds may develop during the afternoon, particularly over the northern stretch of the coastline. Winds will be light and northerly in the morning, shifting to a moderate easterly to southeasterly breeze later in the day. Maximum temperatures will range between 28°C and 32°C. Sea temperatures will vary widely—from 15°C to 25°C. Wave height will reach 2 on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the day will bring mostly clear skies with intervals of broken cloud cover, but without significant rainfall. Winds will be light from the west, picking up to moderate strength in the higher elevations. Temperatures will be around 20°C at an altitude of 1,200 metres and approximately 13°C at 2,000 metres.

Sunday is expected to remain predominantly sunny, with localized cloud formation during the afternoon hours. There is only a minimal chance of isolated rain. Winds will be light across the country. Maximum temperatures are set to rise, reaching between 31°C and 36°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)